ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Google Pay lets you buy and sell gold in India

    Google Pay lets you buy and sell 24-karat gold.

    By
    |

    Google Pay is getting many new features on a consistent basis to make it more useful for its Indian users. The latest addition is the ability to buy and sell gold via the app. This is possible with the partnership with bullion refiner MMTC-PAMP India. Notably, this service is already providing the same functionality for the users of Paytm, PhonePe and Mobikwik.

    Google Pay lets you buy and sell gold in India

     

    With this partnership with the only LBMA accredited gold refinery in India, users of Google Pay can buy 99.99% 24-karat gold, announced Google. Notably, MMTC-PAMP India is an internationally recognized metal and mining service provider.

    Buy and sell gold via Google Pay

    Google Pay users can purchase gold for any value of their choice and the same will be stored in secure vaults by MMTC-PAMP on their behalf. Users will be able to buy and sell gold any time at the current price.

    "Gold is core to Indian culture and tradition, making India the world's second largest consumer of gold. Keeping this in mind, we introduced gold buying and selling feature on Google Pay for millions of Indians who can buy gold right from their mobile phones," said Ambarish Kenghe, Director-Product Management, Google Pay, India.

    "This feature is created for millions of Indians who buy gold especially during festivals like Akshaya Tritiya, Dhanteras or Diwali," he added.

    Allegation against Google Pay

    This announcement regarding the ability to buy and sell gold via Google Pay has come just a day after the Delhi High Court asked RBI how Google Pay was providing financial transactions without its authorization. The court issued a notice to both Google India and RBI seeking their stand on the same.

    However, a Google spokesperson stated that their payment service complies to all the applicable legal requirements in the country. It was also stated that the company is cautious to prioritize data security and adhere to the laws.

    Read More About: google pay news apps
    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue