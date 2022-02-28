Goole Play Pass Makes Its Debut In India; Ad-Free Games, In-App Purchases, And More News oi-Megha Rawat

After more than two years of making debut in the US, Google Play Pass has finally arrived in India. The paid membership service gives Android users access to apps and games without adverts or in-app purchases. Consumers can subscribe to Google Play Pass on a monthly or yearly basis and have access to a variety of apps and games.

Google Play Pass India Availability

Apple Arcade seems to be giving a tough competition as it offers a similar ad-free experience on a variety of games for the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. Google has announced that Play Pass will be available for Android handsets in India this week. The service offers a handpicked selection of over 1,000 titles from developers in 59 countries across 41 categories.

Play Pass contains 15 titles from Indian developers. Jungle Adventures by Rendered Ideas and World Cricket Battle 2 from Creative Monkey Games are two examples. Google stated that it would continue to collaborate with international and local developers to provide new games and apps to Play Pass on a monthly basis. Developers will also have access to a dedicated webpage where they can submit their titles for consideration for the service.

Google Play Pass Accessibility

Users can acquire Play Pass for free for a month and then subscribe for Rs. 99 per month or Rs. 889 per year in India. A prepaid one-month membership to the service is also available for Rs. 109. Users with a Google family group can also share their Play Pass subscription with up to five additional members of their family.

Whenever Play Pass is accessible, open the Play Store on your Android smartphone, touch on the profile symbol in the top-right corner, and then select the Play Pass option to begin your free trial. It's crucial to note that Play Pass only works on smartphones running Android 4.4 or higher and with the Google Play app version 16.6.25.

Subscribers will notice a distinctive Pass page on Google Play for rapidly accessing the subscription service's collection of apps and games. When exploring titles on the Play store, the Play Pass 'ticket' is also displayed in the app listings.

Google Play Pass Is Google's Response To Apple Arcade

Google Play Pass was launched in the United States in September 2019 as Google's answer to Apple Arcade, which functions in a similar way. While Play Pass does provide ad-free access to a number of popular applications and games, there are still a big number of titles on Google Play that require separate subscriptions and in-app purchases.

Play Pass is presently available in 90 countries, it provides a platform for small-scale developers to gain worldwide visibility. However, Google has yet to release a precise number of Play Pass customers. According to app analysis firm Data.ai, India is the second-largest market for app downloads after China. In addition, the country has one of the world's fastest-growing app markets.

However, when it comes to consumer expenditure on apps, it does not rank among the top 20 mobile markets. According to a recent analysis by Data.ai, China, the United States, and Japan dominated the app consumer spend market in 2021, with the United States seeing a 30 percent year-on-year increase of approximately Rs. 3,25,300 crores. Google declined to comment on why the Play Pass service was brought to India after more than two years.

