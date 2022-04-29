Here’s A Chance To Win Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G From Amazon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone was launched in India in September last year. It carries the credits of being the first smartphone to shed the Mi branding. Now, months after its launch in the country, the online retailer Amazon India has updated the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G quiz contest to let interested participants take part and get a chance to win the smartphone for free.

The ongoing quiz is live for a period of 30 days from April 27 to May 27. The online retailer will choose four winners and they will be announced after the contest comes to an end. These winners will get their prizes delivered to them by June 6. As it is a quiz related to the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, all five questions asked will also be specific to the smartphone.

Notably, the Amazon Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G quiz comes after hosting numerous other contests such as the Amazon OnePlus 10R quiz, Amazon Realme Buds Q2s quiz and more. For the uninitiated, the Xiaomi smartphone in question comes with a Snapdragon 778G processor and 5G connectivity as its name indicates.

Amazon Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Quiz Answers

Here are the Amazon Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G quiz answers that you can check to be able to win the Xiaomi smartphone for free. These questions are different from what was asked initially under the quiz back in September.

Question 1: What processor is used in Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G?

Answer: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with Kryo 670 Octa-core

Question 2: What is the camera setup for Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G?

Answer: 64 MP Triple camera with 8MP Ultra-wide

Question 3: What type of Display does Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G have?

Answer: FHD+ AMOLED Punch-hole Display

Question 4: Which is the Slimmest and lightest 5G Smartphone?

Answer: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Question 5: Does Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G have Hands Free experience with Alexa?

Answer: Yes

How To Play Amazon Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Quiz?

Similar to other Funzone quiz contests, you can participate in this quiz contest only via the Amazon app. So, head on to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the app on your Android or iOS device respectively. Now, you can either sign in or create an Amazon account to participate in the quiz.

After logging in, search for the Funzone section and scroll down to Amazon Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G quiz contest. Now, click the banner to start answering the questions to play the quiz. Once you provide correct answers to all questions, then you will be able to enter the lucky draw wherein you can win the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone.

To increase your chances of winning the prize, which is a free Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone, you need to make sure to answer all the questions correctly within five seconds for each question. This way, you will enter the lucky draw and ensure your possibility of winning the prize. However, the winners will be selected on a random basis from the lucky draw.

