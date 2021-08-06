COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate: Here’s How To Download Via WhatsApp News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

COVID-19 vaccine certificate is a significant document if you have plans to travel to a different country or state. You can download the vaccine certificate as soon as you receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine either from CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app. Now, another option is available as the Indian government has teamed up with WhatsApp to let people download their vaccine certificates.

To download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp, you need to make use of the Government's chatbot - MyGov Corona HelpDesk. This chatbot was launched last year by the Indian government to help people amidst the coronavirus pandemic crisis. Here, we have listed the steps to follow to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp.

How To Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Via WhatsApp

Follow these steps to use WhatsApp and download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

Step 1: Save the MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp number - +91 9013151515 on your smartphone.

Step 2: Once it is stored, open the WhatsApp app.

Step 3: Search for the contact and open the chat.

Step 4: In the chat window, type Download Certificate'.

Step 5: The chatbot will send a six-digit OTP to your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter the OTP.

That's it! The chatbot will send your COVID-19 vaccination certification on WhatsApp. You just have to download the certificate and keep it stored in your internal storage or cloud storage for future reference.

If you have received your first jab of the vaccine, then you can download the partially vaccinated certification via WhatsApp or the other sources mentioned above. If both the doses have been administered, then you will get the final vaccine certification.

Notably, we tried to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate via WhatsApp but it took a couple of attempts as there were server issues. If you face server issues with the MyGov Corona HelpDesk chatbot, then you can download the vaccine certificate via Aarogya Setu or CoWIN portal as mentioned here.

Notably, this is not the first time that WhatsApp and the government have come together to help people during the pandemic. Previously, WhatsApp let users search for the nearest vaccination center.

Best Mobiles in India