How To Use WhatsApp CSC Health Services Helpdesk

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is committed to ensuring that the citizens of India in the rural regions get access to the best healthcare and infrastructural services. In the country, CSC's telehealth consultation has a crucial role in offering primary healthcare services from the ground level. Going by the same, WhatsApp is its next lever to ensure that people in the remote regions of the country get primary healthcare services.

In order to achieve this, CSC (Common Services Center) has launched a new dedicated helpline on WhatsApp. It is called CSC Health Services Helpdesk and will provide teleconsultation. During the Covid pandemic, teleconsultation helped people in remote areas to keep a check on their health. The helpline makes the feature more inclusive by offering teleconsultation for free.

The WhatsApp helpdesk will offer support from the administration. Users can consult with doctors, access a range of resources related to COVID-19 and get their queries resolved.

This chatbot has been built as a customized solution that will benefit citizens of India by providing common services. It is claimed that the chatbot is easy, as well as, seamless to use.

How To Use WhatsApp's CSC Health Service Helpdesk

As mentioned above, the CSC Health Services Helpdesk on WhatsApp is free to use by users across the country. It will be available in both English and Hindi languages. To use the CSC Health Service Helpdesk, WhatsApp users have to send 'Hi' to the number +917290055552 and choose the options to get connected to a doctor. Also, users can try clicking on this link to get connected to a doctor https://wa.me/917290055552/.

The helpdesk on WhatsApp will guide users to the right doctor depending on the specific health requirements. It connects to a wide range of specialists ranging from general health practitioners to those specialized in treating COVID-19.

Notably, this new WhatsApp helpdesk service has been developed to deliver healthcare services via channels that are socially, financially and digitally inclusive.

CSC's Health Services Helpline on WhatsApp will be a first of its kind teleconsultation chatbot in India. WhatsApp will continue to provide innovative ways to make healthcare and other services accessible to people digitally.

Other WhatsApp Health Services

However, this is not the first time that WhatsApp has introduced healthcare services and chatbots to help citizens of India, which is one of its largest global markets. Let's take a look at the previous attempts made by WhatsApp on this front.

Earlier this year, the government teamed up with several third-party apps and services to help people book a COVID-19 vaccination slot. WhatsApp also joined this bandwagon and let users book vaccine appointments by just sending a text message. It also let users know the nearby vaccine centers in order to book an appointment and get their jab.

Besides this, the instant messaging platform also lets users view and download their COVID-19 certificates via MyGov chatbot. The WhatsApp users can message the chatbot by saving the contact of the government's corona helpdesk '9013151515'. Before downloading the vaccine certificates, users need to verify their number using an OTP that they get via SMS.

