Here's How To Win Samsung Galaxy S22 From Amazon India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon Score Runs and Win Spin and Win Quiz contest is live on the Amazon India app's Funzone section. This new quiz contest is all about cricket and participants who answer correctly will be eligible to enter a lucky draw and win an attractive prize ranging from a new Samsung Galaxy S22 to other prizes.

Notably, this new quiz contest is positioned with other contests including the Amazon OnePlus 10 Pro 5G quiz, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G quiz, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 quiz and others. Notably, the question of the Amazon Score Runs and Win Spin and Win Quiz will be related to cricket and there will be a spinning wheel as in the similar quiz contests hosted by the online retailer.

Amazon Score Runs and Win Spin And Win Quiz: Prize And Answer

Firstly, let us take a look at the question and the correct answer to the Amazon Score Runs and Win Spin and Win Quiz contest.

Question: Which year as the first cricket Test match played?

Answer: 1877

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

When it comes to the prizes, there are five different prizes as mentioned below.

1 winner will get a Samsung Galaxy S22 5G based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

50 winners will get Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

60 winners will get Rs. 500 Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

100 winners will get Rs. 100 Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

Notably, the Amazon Score Runs and Win Spin and Win Quiz will be hosted from March 26, 2022 to April 1, 2022. As today is the last day of this quiz contest, you can try your luck at winning a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone by participating in this quiz contest. The winners will be declared at the end of the contest and the prizes and rewards will be distributed to them by June 10, 2022.

How To Participate In This Amazon Quiz?

To participate in this Amazon Score Runs and Win Spin and Win Quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification.

Notably, Amazon will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests or win prizes. Furthermore, these quiz contests hosted under the Funzone section are limited only to the Amazon app and participants cannot find these contests on the Amazon India website.

Best Mobiles in India