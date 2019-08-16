Jio TV For Android Update Brings Dark Mode And UI Improvements News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After the launch of Jio Fiber broadband service along with an IoT platform and more at the 42nd Annual General Meeting, the Jio TV app has been updated. Jio TV for Android has received an update, which rolls out a dark mode to the app. It also brings a slew of UI improvements to the app.

This update comes after the rollout of the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support to the Android users a few months back. The interface of the app for both the Android and iOS versions has been revamped to provide users with easier content and channel discovery.

Jio TV App Update

After the update, the Jio TV for Android app version 5.8.0 brings the highly anticipated Dark Mode feature. This can be turned on by just tapping the hamburger button at the top left corner of the screen. This will open the Settings menu. From there, you can enable the Dark Mode feature. Once it is enabled, it will transform the white background into gray and change the black font into white to minimize eye strain while using the app.

As mentioned above, there will be noticeable UI improvements as well. The Settings menu gets a link to log out. Previously, the app had the logout link beneath the Settings (hamburger menu) button.

You can get the update from the Google Play Store listing of the Jio TV app. The Play Store listing shows the official changelog of the update including improvements and bug fixes. This update is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 ICS and above and weighs in around 23MB.

Jio TV gets four HD channels

Earlier this year, Jio TV app get four new HD channels. These exclusive channels will enhance the video-on-demand and live TV platform. As per the listing, the app lets users watch four new exclusive HD channels such as Jio Bollywood Premium HD, Jio Bollywood Classic, Jio Telugu Hits HD and Jio Tamil Hits HD.

For the uninitiated, Jio TV is a live TV app from the telco and is a part of the MyJio suite of apps. It offers real-time access to over 600 TV channels to the subscribers.

What We Think

Given that the Jio TV app has received an update rolling out the Dark Mode to the app, we get to know that the company is focusing on the user experience as it is constantly rolling out new features and improvements.

