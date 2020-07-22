How To Download And Install Josh App; Know Its Unique Features To Check Out

ENGLISH

    Josh app is one of the apps, riding high in the horde of short videos sharing platforms. The app comes as an alternative to TikTok, which is currently banned in India. We've been seeing a lot of homegrown alternatives to the popular short video platform emerging in the recent times. There are a few features that make the Josh app quite unique from others.

    Josh App: What Is It?
     

    The Josh app is one of the latest additions offering users a platform to create and share short videos. As a made-in-India app, it supports various regional languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, English, and Malayalam. Users can find entertaining videos from various genres and languages, that are trending, funny, glamorous, genres like dance and music, Bollywood, and more. The unique aspect of the Josh app is that it doesn't mandate a login.

    How To Download And Install Josh App

    Presently, the Josh app is available only for Android smartphones. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can even click on this link to download the Josh app. Once downloaded, the app installs on your smartphone and you can begin using the app. The app is sized 7.6MB and is rated 12 years and above.

    How To Use Josh App

    The app opens to language options, where you can select the language of your preference. Presently, the Josh app supports only Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and English. Once you select the language, the app opens to the homepage, where you can see the short videos.

    Josh app provides
     

    From the looks of it, the Josh app provides a very clean user interface, quite similar to TikTok. Users can watch both regional and international videos as well, just like TikTok. To continue watching more videos, simply scroll through the home page.

    How To Create, Upload Videos On Josh App

    Users can begin creating videos on the Josh app and require a few basic permissions.
    Step 1: Users will need to permit to access the smartphone's camera and gallery to create videos.
    Step 2: You can use the simple editing techniques on the Josh app to make your video more interesting. You can even add music, filters, and more.
    Step 3: You will need to log in or create a new account if you do not have one. This will bring out your username on the Josh app, where users can view your videos.
    Step 4: Once done, you can upload the video. There are a couple of options while uploading the video. For instance, you can either share it publically with everyone on the app or share it only with your followers.

    How To Share Videos On Josh App

    Once your video is uploaded, you can share the video on other platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. Apart from the videos you've created, you can also share videos created by other users, by clicking on the tree-dotted button.

    Josh App: Upcoming Updates

    Presently, the Josh app is available only on the Google Play Store and might hit the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad users. The presently available version - 1.0.10 has brought in bug fixes for a smoother user interface. As one of the latest apps in the market, the Josh app is set to compete with other made-in-India platforms like Roposo, Moj, Mitron, and so on.

     

    X