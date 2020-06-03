ENGLISH

    KITE Victers Portal: Channel Number, Live Streaming Classes App, First Bell Time Table Details

    By
    |

    COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown has brought in new norms not only for public places but even for schools and the education system. Taking the lead, the Kerala government has brought in the KITE Victers Channel app, an online web portal to conduct online classes for kids from class 1 to class 12 for private and government schools.

    Kite Victers Channel App Explained
     

    Kite Victers Channel App Explained

    It looks like online classes for children are going to be the new normal, at least for a while. This is why the Kerala government has launched KITE, which expands to Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education. The time table for schools to follow has been rolled out now on the platform.

    The new way of classes can be accessed on various platforms including YouTube, social networking sites, KITE Victers app and portal, and also via different TV channels like Tata Sky, Kerala Vision channel, D2H, AirtelTV, and more. Complete details like channel number and helpline numbers can further be accessed at the https://victers.kite.kerala.gov.in/.

    How Can Students Attend Classes Via KITE Victers Portal?

    As noted, the KITE Victers channel has now opened classes for students from class 1 to class 12. There's a new time table for both teachers and students to follow, which notes that classes can begin from 8:30 AM and end by 5:00 PM, set for a five-day week. Here are some of the steps for students to follow to attend classes via the KITE Victers portal.

    Step 1:
     

    Step 1: Students need to visit the KITE Victers official portal, www.victers.kite.kerala.gov.in

    Step 2: The website opens to the homepage, where students need to click on Today. Students need to select their class and the respective subjects appear.

    Step 3: Here, click on the Watch Live option. Numerous options appear where they can check the channel and watch the live classes.

    Step 4: In case students have missed a class the previous day, they can click on the Yesterday option on the homepage. There are more options about specific dates, allowing students to go back and refer to the classes.

    KITE Victers app

    If you wish to attend the classes through your mobile, you can download the KITE Victers app on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Once the app is installed, students need to provide some basic information like their mobile number and set a password to access the app. Once signed in, they need to provide their class and begin watching online classes.

    Going forward, work from home and online classes for students could be the new normal. In this scenario, the Kerala government has come up with a good initiative allowing students to access a single platform to avoid confusion.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
