Mi Fit app update brings ‘Night Mode’ to the Mi Band 3

Xiaomi has begun rolling out a new software update for the company's latest smart band which is the MI Band 3. The new update brings a 'Night Mode' to the smart band. The latest update which is the version 3.4.6 is currently available for the 'Mi Fit' Android app. The 'Mi Fit' app is used for controlling the Mi Band 3. With the app installed, the device automatically adjusts its brightness as per the sunrise and sunset times of a given location.

As per a report from the BGR, the latest update will not only offer the users the option to turn on the Night Mode but will also present them with two more options including the option to set the on/off time. The update had already been rolled out to the Chinese version of the app last month.

Also, it is worth noting the fact that the update is specifically designed for the Mi Fit Android app and not for the device itself. However, at the same time, Xiaomi is rolling out a firmware update for the Mi Band 3. With this update, the software version of the Mi Band 3 bounces to 1.5.0.2.

The Mi Fit app can be used to control a number of smart gadgets from Xiaomi. The smart gadgets which can be controlled using the app include Amazfit smartwatches, the Mi Smart Shoes and also Mi Body Composition and others.

The Mi Band 3 is a successor of Mi Band 2 and it comes with significant improvements over its predecessor in terms of features, performance as well as aesthetics. The Mi Band 3 has not been released for the Indian market as of now, however, it is expected that the smart band could make its way to the Indian market in the near future.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with an all-new design and features a bigger OLED display. The device also has touch support and features some new functionalities. The smart band sports a 0.78-inch OLED display and has a heart rate sensor, activity tracker, step counter tracker, and sleep monitor and some other features. The smart band is water resistant and offers a battery backup of up to 20 days.