Tinder announces ‘Tinder U’ app designed specifically for students

Tinder is no doubt the most popular matchmaking platform available today. The company had recently announced a new feature for the users which allowed them to upload two-second long videos in the GIF format to their profile along with uploading the regular images. This feature was called as 'Loops' and the company had been working on this feature since April 2018. Now, the company has something else in its store for the users.

Tinder has made an official announcement that it is launching a new matchmaking service which is dubbed as 'Tinder U'. The 'Tinder U' app is the company's latest offering and will be available only for the college students. The newly launched app's features are similar to the previously available Tinder app, however, there is a slight change in the design of the UI. The new app will show a badge shows a user's university on the main profile page.

In order to log in to the 'Tindr U' app, a user/student will need to have a .edu email address and also be located on the campus while signing up. According to a report from the BGR, the service will start rolling out to the iOS devices at four-year, accredited, not-for-profit schools in the US. This new service was first announced by its parent company Match Group, Inc. during the company's quarterly earnings call a couple of weeks ago. The company had also mentioned during the meet up that Tinder has contributed majorly to the company's revenue growth. It is also being reported that there were around 3.8 million paying Tinder users in Q2 of 2018, whereas, the number of paying users in 2017 was 1.7 million.

The users will be able to toggle between Tinder U and regular Tinder app. With the new app, students can not only use the dating service but, will also have the ability to add study buddies and find new friends and more. Also, 'Tinder U' will allow the users to view the profile of other users who are from other universities. Users will be able to swipe on the students from nearby schools/colleges as well. As per Tinder, the feature will currently be available on iOS devices and be available for the US. There is no information available as to when this app will make its way to the Indian market, however, we will keep you posted on the same.