Nokia camera app update brings revamped UI, Google Lens, and Motion photos

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer has launched the much awaited Nokia 6.1 Plus for the Indian market. The company has also introduced the Nokia 5.1 Plus which is expected to be available for the Indian market in September this year. Following the launch of both these devices, the company has also pushed out a major update for the Nokia Camera app. The new update not only brings some tweaks and improvement for the camera app but also introduces some new features.

The new update which is the (version 90.0.1123.20) is 247MB in size. The update introduces a new carousel-based UI, Google Motion photos and Google Lens integration to the camera app. With the latest update, the Nokia Camera now features a carousel UI, which replaces the hamburger menu that was available with the older version of the camera app and was used to toggle between the shooting modes. The new update will make it simple for the users to access the different shooting modes by simply swiping left or right. Whereas, the hamburger menu is still present and tapping on it will open the settings menu.

The other major change which the latest update brings is the integration of Google Lens into the app. This feature is similar to that of the Vivo and OnePlus cameras. Along with the Google Lens, the update also adds Google Motion photos in the camera app. Users can locate both the features at the top of the bar.

The company's latest offering Nokia 6.1 Plus ships with these features out-of-the-box. Notably, the Nokia phones which do not feature Zeiss optics will not receive the Pro mode.

To recall, HMD Global has recently launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus for the Indian market. The device is a global variant of Nokia X6 and comes with some decent specs and features. The device features a 5.8-inch FULL HD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is the company's first smartphone to feature a notched display.