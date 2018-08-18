Android Messages receives a new Dark Mode with Material theme design

Google has introduced the Material Theme design for a number of its apps and some apps are in the line to get the update. The latest app from Google which has received the Material Theme design is the Android Messages. Google has recently released an update for the Android Messages which is the v3.5. The latest update brings a refreshed design and Google's Product Sans Font to the Messages. The new update also brings an all-white design with a highly anticipated 'dark mode' for the Android Messages.

The first major change which the users will notice in the Android Messages is that the blue colored action bar is no longer available; rather it has been replaced with an all-white background. The update brings a lot of white to the messaging app. The 'Messages' title has now been shifted to the center, this brings the Android Messages app in line with the other Material Theme design apps like the Google News.

The second major change which the users will be able to notice is that the floating action button at the bottom right corner now doesn't have any '+' symbol. The '+' symbol now has been replaced by a 'Start chat' text labels. The tech giant has been shifting towards the straightforward text labels rather than opting for icons. With the latest update, the action button now disappears when a user starts scrolling. Selecting the 'Start chat' label now opens up a contact selection screen which also has got some minor tweaks.

The conversation window, on the other hand, is now completely white, while, the contact icon is now in a pastel color. Users will now be able to see the sent messages in a blue bubble and the received messages in a grey bubble.

Additionally, the Android Messages for Android will also get the dark mode like the 'Messages for Web' which already have the dark mode from the beginning. Users have been long awaited for the dark mode for Messages on Android and finally, it has made its way to the devices.

Google has also introduced the option to enable the 'dark mode' right from the overflow menu which can be located on the top right corner. Upon selecting the 'dark mode' the look of the app changes instantly with the font colors reversed for better appeal.

Google has already started rolling out the update for users and it is expected to reach all the users over a period of coming days.

IMG Source: Phone Arena