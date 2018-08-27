Microsoft’s workplace app ‘Teams’ receives new update

Microsoft has recently announced a new update for its workplace app "Teams". The new update introduces a bunch of new features for the workplace app. With the latest update, the app gets new features such as Skype integration, accommodation for over 250 participants in meetings and others.

James Skay, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Intelligent Communications Product Marketing Group took it to the company's official blog post to mention that, "Teams would now support cloud-based meeting recording, "meeting lobby" for dial-in callers to qualify before they join the meetings and dial-in fallback support to ensure joining a meeting even in the event of network issues," James Skay, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Intelligent Communications Product Marketing Group, Microsoft wrote in a blog post on Friday.

The latest update also brings some additional features such as call queues, delegate support, auto-attendant, group call forwarding, out-of-office support, delete support, and do-not-disturb breakthrough. The workplace app as also got a feature called 'Direct Routing'. This feature will provide the users with additional choices for dial tone in the Microsoft Teams.

Skay also added that"Not every organization has dedicated IT resources to manage their transition to Teams. In order to assist these customers, we will begin offering them Microsoft-driven automated upgrades to Teams".

Microsoft is majorly focusing on making workplace operations smoother with the addition of the new features and enhancements to the devices ecosystem for "Teams". Also, the addition of the updated Skype Room Systems, USB support, an app for Surface Hub in the Microsoft Store assures that the working on the updated 'Teams' apps will give a smooth working experience.

The post further said that "We will communicate directly with customers regarding their upgrade options through email and in the Office 365 Message Center."

Apart from the above-mentioned features, the 'Teams' app will also receive cloud video interop services in order to support 'Teams' meetings with the already existing video teleconferencing (VTC) systems. It is expected that this feature will be available for the 'Teams' users by later this year.