Microsoft Teams Rolls Out Support For 24 Hours Video Calling With Up To 300 Users

Microsoft Teams is all set to attract users of its rival platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom. As a step towards the same, Teams will get a new feature that brings the ability to create a group chat with a maximum of 250 participants.

The new feature has been rolled out in the preview on Microsoft Teams app and will be made available for all users in the next few weeks. What's interesting is that up to 300 participants can stay connected to a meeting for 24 hours in another feature.

Microsoft Teams Day-Long Meeting Feature

Microsoft Teams, the video conferencing app has started rolling out the new all-day long free voice and video calling option. This new feature will support up to 300 participants for 24 hours. Furthermore, another feature is on cards and it will let users create a group chat with up to 250 participants. Notably, users can see up to 49 members simultaneously during a virtual conversation. This feature was initially reported by The Verge.

Upcoming Microsoft Teams Features

Below is a life of upcoming features for the Teams desktop and web apps. Take a look at the same from here.

The ability to start a group chat with up to 250 members.

Sync your existing conversations from your phone to a computer and take up conversations on any device of your choice.

Take all-day calls for free with your family and friends, be it audio or video.

Share video meeting invites with any non-Teams user too. The link can be directly accessed from a web browser.

The ability to see up to 49 members in one frame in the Together or Gallery mode.

The ability to upload and share photos and videos from your computer in any group or personal chat.

Besides these, Microsoft is claimed to be bringing SMS support to the Teams app users in select countries. There will be an option to add group events, location updates and receive tasks in the activity feed. Also, users will be able to add photos to a personal safe. There will be a location-sharing feature sometime soon.

Notably, Microsoft Teams claims that these new features are being rolled out in preview on the mobile app. All the features will be fully rolled out to everyone in the coming weeks. To enjoy these upcoming features, you can download and install Microsoft Teams on your smartphone.

