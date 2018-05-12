Microsoft wants to work with Apple to bring iMessage on Windows machines

Microsoft wants to work with the rival company Apple to bring iMessage support to Windows 10 powered machines. The ambitious wish was revealed by Microsoft's Shilpa Ranganathan in an interview with the Verge. Ranganathan wants to bring iMessage support to Windows 10 in a way that is respectful to the ecosystem, but also one that makes for an enjoyable experience for users.

This sounds pretty interesting as until now, we have seen many unofficial attempts to bring iMessage support to other operating systems but none has worked out well. Apple's end-to-end encrypted iMessage is simply one of the best iOS apps we have today.

With some recent updates, the app offers a rich user interface and fully secure chat ecosystem for iOS users. Probably a reason, I don't want to ditch my age-old iPhone 6.

Notably, Microsoft at the recently concluded Build developer conference revealed a new "Your Phone" application. The app is designed to bridge the gap between smartphones and PCs. Your Phone app provides access to the messages, notifications, and photos stored on a smartphone directly on a Windows 10 PC. However, Apple's instant messaging service, iMessage is highly unlikely to work in tandem due to Apple's limited and secure iOS ecosystem.

This is where Microsoft wants Apple to work together as a team to bring iMessage to Windows 10 via the Your Phone app.

Microsoft's Joe Belfiore and Shilpa Ranganathan, in an interview with The Verge, said that some things are harder to bring to the new Your Phone application than others. Messages is one of those.

Microsoft's Your Phone application will work with photos and notifications; however, Ranganathan acknowledges that Apple is a tough nut and makes it challenging to add support for Messages.

Microsoft's vision to offer a full support for iMessage on Windows via the Your Phone application is only a distant dream unless Apple comes on board. Microsoft wants the whole plan to go in a supported way with a respect for the ecosystem that the company is building. At the same time, Microsoft wants it to be a delightful experience for consumers.

Overall, we can expect better support for Android than iPhone with the Your Phone app; however, I don't think this bothers Apple. Instead of signing up for this plan, Apple will simply recommend its fan base and other users to opt for an iMac/MacBook that comes with in-built iMessage support. Microsoft, make a note.

Would you like iMessage to work on your Windows or Android device, let us know in comments!