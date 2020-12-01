WhatsApp Introduces New Wallpapers, Stickers; Now Allows Customization For Every Chat News oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp is working on making its messaging platform better. New features like disappearing messages are now available for users. Adding to the list is a bunch of new wallpapers and stickers. Apart from introducing new WhatsApp wallpapers, the messaging platform is also allowing users to customize it for individual chats.

Customized WhatsApp Wallpapers

One can also customize the group chats with the new selection of wallpapers. The Facebook-owned messaging platform allows users to set the mood for individual and group chats with the new feature. The company claims this is another way of helping people to remember who they are talking to!

The new WhatsApp wallpaper collection has brought in new colors. This comes as a stark contrast to the original doodle-filled WhatsApp wallpaper. One can also explore the new graphic designs in bright and dark colors for their wallpaper.

That's not all. WhatsApp has a diverse user base with roughly 2 billion users globally. Hence, the platform now brings in new, diverse, and iconic images of nature and architecture from across the globe. WhatsApp believes that the new wallpapers will reflect the diverse user base.

WhatsApp Stickers Introduced

Additionally, WhatsApp is further popularizing stickers. While we still have emojis, stickers seem to be dominating messaging platforms, which several users feel helps them to communicate better. WhatsApp stickers have been further enhanced, encouraging sticker creators to do more. As part of the new addition, WHO's Together at Home sticker pack has got new stickers.

The new feature on WhatsApp now allows users to find stickers easily. One can simply search with text or with an emoji, or they can also browse by category to find WhatsApp stickers. Moreover, users can also tag stickers with an emoji or a text, which further helps to find it even better.

WhatsApp New Features Availablity

The new WhatsApp wallpaper and sticker features will be available later this week. It looks like both Android and iOS devices will be getting the features together, although it hasn't been officially confirmed yet. If you're looking forward to the new WhatsApp features, you can check for the latest updates.

Best Mobiles in India