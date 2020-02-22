Ola Emergency Button Launched In Partnership With Bengaluru City Police

ENGLISH

    |

    Ride-hailing cabs have eased the way of moving from one place to another. At the same time, there are many security factors to be considered. Here is Ola and Bengaluru city police teaming up to enhance the security of passengers when they hail a cab. Ola has come up with an emergency button for this purpose.

    Ola, Bengaluru Police Team Up For Better Emergency Response

     

    Ola Emergency Button

    In most metropolitan cities, ride-hailing platforms like Ola, Uber, and others are providing last-mile connectivity today. However, there have been a couple of incidents where the security of passengers have been put at risk. Moreover, passengers have also been violated and assaulted in various instances in the country.

    The new initiative by Ola aims to bring in a faster security response. The Ola emergency button is linked with the Bengaluru city police control room so that when passengers in trouble get a faster response. While the arrangement is a new one with the Bengaluru city police, Ola has a similar set up with the Hyderabad police.

    Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that the "city police now offers great convenience and ensures that the citizens of the city a secure ride-hailing experience by integrating the Suraksha app with Ola application."

    How Does It Work

    The Ola emergency button is integrated with the rider's information that will be shared with the police. Details like the driver's name, car model, car number, and the geographic coordinates of the car will be shared with the police.

     

    When a passenger feels he/she is in trouble, they can press the emergency button in the app. It will directly call up the police helpline 100 for a quick response. The nearest police station will be alerted once the coordinates are traced. At the same time, when the passenger presses the Ola emergency button, it'll also activate the app's safety response team. It enables telephonic assistance to the passenger.

    Read More About: news apps ola security
    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 11:51 [IST]
