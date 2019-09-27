OnePlus Care Announced: Additional 12 Months Warranty Or Discounted Battery Replacement For Free News oi-Vivek

OnePlus has unveiled its latest smartphone -- the OnePlus 7T at a launch event in New Delhi, India. Along with a couple of hardware announcements, the company has also launched services like the OnePlus Pay, OnePlus Cloud Gallery, and the OnePlus Care, which complements its devices.

What Is OnePlus Care?

OnePlus Care is a premium protection plan for OnePlus smartphones applicable for the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T for free. However, the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and the OnePlus 6 users have a pay a one-time cost of Rs. 600.

The offer will go live from September 30th and users can get this plan by updating the OnePlus Care app and confirming the IMEI number.

Free One Year Extended Warranty

For those who opt for the OnePlus Care will get an additional 12 months of warranty. This offer is applicable for the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T users.

50% Off On Battery Replacement

The company is also offering a price reduction in the battery replacement cost. Users who own the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and the OnePlus 6 can get their batteries fixed at half the retail service cost.

Do note that, a user can opt for either one of these offers per IMEI (per device). If the device is already protected under the insurance policy, then the battery will be replaced for free.

The company also offers a trade-in value in case of exchange offers of up to Rs. 32,220 for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Depending on the condition and age of the phone and trade-in value will differ.

Our Opinion On The OnePlus Care

The company is offering an additional 12 months of hassle-free warranty, which is always good for users. Now, one can use a OnePlus phone for two years, and if there is a hardware failure, the company will repair it for free.

