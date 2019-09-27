Just In
- 12 min ago Vivo V17 Pro Up For Sale: Price, Specifications, And Launch Offers
-
- 23 min ago Vivo S1 New Variant Launched Offline: Everything You Need To Know
- 24 min ago Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max Sales Begin In India: Pricing, Launch Offers
- 45 min ago Oppo K5 Confirmed To Launch On October 10: Price And Specifications
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 13: Anu Malik’s Brother To Enter The Show? Karan Oberoi Approached; More Details
- Sports Sourav Ganguly elected unopposed as CAB president
- News Ahead of Dussehra 2019 celebrations, Sec 144 imposed in Mysuru
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Dressed To Slay For The Sky Is Pink Promotions
- Finance As Nestle India’s Entry Becomes Effective, FMCG Share In Nifty Grows
- Education What Is MICAT Exam? 6 Important Things Every MBA Aspirant Should Know
- Travel Mysore Dasara: Key Attractions In Mysore
- Automobiles Volkswagen Corporate Edition Models Launched In India For Ameo, Polo, Vento & Tiguan Offerings
OnePlus Care Announced: Additional 12 Months Warranty Or Discounted Battery Replacement For Free
OnePlus has unveiled its latest smartphone -- the OnePlus 7T at a launch event in New Delhi, India. Along with a couple of hardware announcements, the company has also launched services like the OnePlus Pay, OnePlus Cloud Gallery, and the OnePlus Care, which complements its devices.
What Is OnePlus Care?
OnePlus Care is a premium protection plan for OnePlus smartphones applicable for the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T for free. However, the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and the OnePlus 6 users have a pay a one-time cost of Rs. 600.
The offer will go live from September 30th and users can get this plan by updating the OnePlus Care app and confirming the IMEI number.
Free One Year Extended Warranty
For those who opt for the OnePlus Care will get an additional 12 months of warranty. This offer is applicable for the OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T users.
50% Off On Battery Replacement
The company is also offering a price reduction in the battery replacement cost. Users who own the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and the OnePlus 6 can get their batteries fixed at half the retail service cost.
Do note that, a user can opt for either one of these offers per IMEI (per device). If the device is already protected under the insurance policy, then the battery will be replaced for free.
The company also offers a trade-in value in case of exchange offers of up to Rs. 32,220 for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Depending on the condition and age of the phone and trade-in value will differ.
Our Opinion On The OnePlus Care
The company is offering an additional 12 months of hassle-free warranty, which is always good for users. Now, one can use a OnePlus phone for two years, and if there is a hardware failure, the company will repair it for free.
-
15,999
-
29,450
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
27,999
-
49,900
-
32,999
-
21,999
-
17,990
-
13,480
-
12,993
-
19,990
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
32,990
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000
-
36,875