    OnePlus Cloud Gallery Announced With Free 50GB Cloud Storage

    OnePlus unveiled its most affordable 90Hz display phone -- the OnePlus 7T in India. Along with the 7T, the company has also launched its first-generation smart TVs -- the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. Besides, the company has also announced a few services like the OnePlus Pay and the OnePlus Gallery Cloud Gallery.

    What Is The OnePlus Gallery Cloud Gallery?

    OnePlus Gallery Cloud Gallery is similar to the Google Photos, where a user can upload photos and videos using the gallery app and those files can be accessed from other devices as well. Just like the Apple iCloud, the company is offering free 5GB cloud storage per user and as a launch offer, the company is including additional 50GB of cloud space for free of cost.

    As of now, there is no information on the fact that the additional 50GB cloud storage is available only for the OnePlus 7T or all OnePlus devices. The company is expected to announce paid plans for the OnePlus Cloud Gallery with different storage spaces.

    How It Is Different From The Google Photos?

    Most of the Android smartphone users make do with Google Photos just to back up the images and videos. With the OnePlus Cloud Gallery, there will be one less app. Similarly, the company also claims that the photos stored on its cloud will be safe and secure.

    As of now, there is no information on whether this service offers different options such as uploading low-resolution and full-size photos like the Google Photos.

    How To Access the OnePlus Cloud Gallery?

    The official OnePlus India website mentions that the OnePlus Cloud Gallery can be accessed from OnePlus Cloud. However, the website is still inactive and might get working in the next couple of days. The updated gallery app on the OnePlus 7T will come with built-in OnePlus Cloud Gallery access.

