Signal Update Lets Users Change Mobile Numbers Without Losing Conversation

Signal is releasing a new feature that allows users to change their phone number on their account without losing any of their current chats, groups, or messages.

Signal supports end-to-end encryption, and all chats are tied to the phone number users used to sign up. Because the discussions are not saved on a cloud-based service, if a user changes their phone number for whatever reason, they will lose all of their previous conversations. With Signal's most recent version, this is no longer the case.

You can now adjust your phone number without having to register a new account or risk losing chats.

Change Phone Number Without Losing Conversation Threads

If users want to keep their current phone but get a new number, the Change Number function will allow them to keep their profile and all of their existing messages and groups on their smartphone while also making them reachable at their new phone number.

This feature will not be working if a user is unable to send or receive messages on Signal using the existing registered phone number. This is also true if someone loses or misplaces their primary device, or if the phone's data is wiped.

If users change their phone number, Signal will also update all of their connections. The feature is being rolled out to both Android and iOS devices, according to a company blog post. This capability is available in the newest version of Signal for smartphones running Android 5.30.6 or iOS 5.27.1.

Steps To Change Phone Number In Signal App

WhatsApp also allows users to change phone number without losing their chat history. When users change their phone number, the messaging app transfers their account information from old phone number to the new phone number, including their profile photo, name, about, individual conversations, group chats, and preferences.

The procedure for changing the phone number is uncomplicated. To change their phone number, simply open the Signal app, go to Profile > Settings > Account > Change phone number > Continue. The registration process for your new phone number can then be completed by following the on-screen directions. The procedure outlined above is only applicable to iOS devices. However, the methods for Android should be identical.

Signal gained notoriety after WhatsApp stated that its privacy policies would be changing in 2021. Several users migrated to other messaging applications in the hopes of having a more private platform to communicate with their friends and family. It's worth noting that WhatsApp has stated that your personal chats will stay private and that no one will be able to read them because they are encrypted end-to-end.

