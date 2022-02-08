Just In
- 25 min ago Realme Book Enhanced Edition To Launch As Realme Book Prime; Launch Timeline Tipped
- 57 min ago Amazon Valentine's Day Store Offers On Mobiles, Laptops, Tablets, And Accessories
- 1 hr ago Meta To Shut Down Facebook And Instagram? Data- Sharing Dispute Surfaced
- 2 hrs ago Realme Narzo 50A Prime Tipped To Pack 5,000 mAh Battery; Launch Likely Soon
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Porsche 911 GT3 And 911 GT3 Touring Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs 2.50 Crore
- Finance Buy This 2-Wheeler Stock, Which Could Soar As It Prepares For Electric Vehicles
- Movies 'Akshay Kumar Is My Big Brother' Says Kapil Sharma Amidst Feud Rumours, Reveals They Have Sorted Things Out
- News History never forgives those responsible for Hathras, Unnao incidents: Mamata slams Yogi
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Rajasthan
- Sports Mahabharat's 'Bheem' Praveen Sobti was India's first and only hammer throw medallist in CWG
- Lifestyle Valentine's Day 2022 Love Horoscope For 12 Zodiac Signs
- Education UPSC IFS Admit Card 2021 Released For Mains Exam At upsc.gov.in, Check How To Download
Signal Update Lets Users Change Mobile Numbers Without Losing Conversation
Signal is releasing a new feature that allows users to change their phone number on their account without losing any of their current chats, groups, or messages.
Signal supports end-to-end encryption, and all chats are tied to the phone number users used to sign up. Because the discussions are not saved on a cloud-based service, if a user changes their phone number for whatever reason, they will lose all of their previous conversations. With Signal's most recent version, this is no longer the case.
You can now adjust your phone number without having to register a new account or risk losing chats.
Change Phone Number Without Losing Conversation Threads
If users want to keep their current phone but get a new number, the Change Number function will allow them to keep their profile and all of their existing messages and groups on their smartphone while also making them reachable at their new phone number.
This feature will not be working if a user is unable to send or receive messages on Signal using the existing registered phone number. This is also true if someone loses or misplaces their primary device, or if the phone's data is wiped.
If users change their phone number, Signal will also update all of their connections. The feature is being rolled out to both Android and iOS devices, according to a company blog post. This capability is available in the newest version of Signal for smartphones running Android 5.30.6 or iOS 5.27.1.
Steps To Change Phone Number In Signal App
WhatsApp also allows users to change phone number without losing their chat history. When users change their phone number, the messaging app transfers their account information from old phone number to the new phone number, including their profile photo, name, about, individual conversations, group chats, and preferences.
The procedure for changing the phone number is uncomplicated. To change their phone number, simply open the Signal app, go to Profile > Settings > Account > Change phone number > Continue. The registration process for your new phone number can then be completed by following the on-screen directions. The procedure outlined above is only applicable to iOS devices. However, the methods for Android should be identical.
Signal gained notoriety after WhatsApp stated that its privacy policies would be changing in 2021. Several users migrated to other messaging applications in the hopes of having a more private platform to communicate with their friends and family. It's worth noting that WhatsApp has stated that your personal chats will stay private and that no one will be able to read them because they are encrypted end-to-end.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
25,810
-
5,120
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395