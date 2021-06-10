Tata Sky Revises Its Music Platform: Offering Services For Rs. 2.5 Per Day News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has announced that it is revamping its music platform. The company has integrated Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+ subscriptions to provide a music experience on television and on mobile applications for Rs. 2.5 per day.

Earlier, the Tata Sky Music and Music+ services were separate; however, the company has combined both packs. Now, both will be known as Tata Sky Music. This will also include Hungama Music Pro without any extra cost.

The company said that users who subscribe to the new service will get 20 audio stations along with five video stations. The new services will be ad-free. It will provide unlimited streaming of music videos along with unlimited offline downloads, and access to Hungama Musix Pro, which will cost you Rs. 99 per month.

In addition, the company said that it wanted to offer one-stop music services to its customers along with added benefits. The firm added that this service will provide genres of music. After this new service, Tata Sky Music users can listen to music in international, regional, devotional, Ghazal, Hindustani, and Indian genres on the mobile application and television.

Besides, the company announced that users who are subscribed to Tata Sky Music or Tata Sky Music+ will automatically be upgraded to the new services. However, to avail the new services users have to give missed call on 080 6858 0815. Notably, Hungama Music offers 15 million songs along with music videos.

Tata Sky Might Launch Security Camera

Meanwhile, Tata Sky is likely to launch a smart security camera for users. The security camera will be available for existing users for Rs. 99 per month. The security camera will have a 1080p FHD smart camera, 111 degrees wide-angle lens, along with four infrared LEDs, and an IR-CUT filter, which will offer visibility in the darkness.

The newly launched music services are quite affordable than others music platforms available in India. In fact, this platform is designed to offer 360-degree affordable family plans. The revised music streaming app is available on both smartphones and television, which seems good as most of the platforms provide its services on smartphones only.

