Telegram update brings Chat export tool, and notification exceptions and more

Telegram, a cloud-based instant messaging and voice over IP service platform has received a new update. The new update brings a slew of new updates to the platform. The new update bounces the Telegram version to v4.9.1 on mobile and v1.3.3 on Windows platform. Apart from introducing new features the update also brings some improvements such as improved security and features such as export chat data, exceptions in notifications among others.

The first feature which the Telegram update brings is the 'export chat data' feature. With the help of 'export chat data' users will now not only be able to back-up their data easily but also export all chat data including messages, images and other multimedia data on another storage device, for instance, computers, hard drives, and others. All a user will need is a few taps to use this feature. Currently, the feature is available with the Telegram Desktop app which is available for download on the official Microsoft Store.

After the program is installed on the computer, users can access the feature by heading to Settings > Export Telegram Data. Once there, users will get the option to export the entire chat history or export specific files and messages individually. Telegram has also mentioned that the chats or data which is exported can be stored as a standard HTML file for offline access or in JSON-format.

The second feature which comes in line is the 'Improved Passport' feature. This feature was introduced last month. This tool helps a user to manage interaction with the third party apps. Now, with the latest update, the feature will provide enhanced privacy and data protection.

With the new update, the service will now support names in original languages along with additional types of documents. Telegram also claims that it has strengthened its algorithms which encrypt the Passport data. This will assure that the data is protected from hackers and cyber-criminals.

The update also brings an interesting new feature which is called as 'Exceptions'. This feature will allow the users to manage their message notifications with more flexibility. This new feature is nothing but a notification-management tool which will allow the users to block notifications for messages and contacts that sends spam messages.

To recall, Telegram's last update which bumped the version of the app to v4.2 had introduced the disappearing photos and videos feature to the platform.