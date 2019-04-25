TikTok makes a come back in India, Madras High Court lifts ban on downloading News oi-Karan Sharma Madras High Court lifts the ban on downloading Tik Tok. The app is now available on Google and Apple app store.

The series of imposing and lifting the ban on apps and games in India is not ready to stop any time soon. In the latest report from Reuters, it has been reported that the Madras high court has lifted the ban from downloading the popular video-sharing app TikTok. The court ordered the developer of the app to monitor and regulate the content which is getting published on the app. The court also warned the developer ByteDance if the given direction were not implied properly then action will be taken against the app.

At the beginning of this month, the Madras court issued an interim direction to the state seeking a ban on the famous video sharing app TikTok. On the grounds of promoting pornography and addiction. The court has also prohibited media to broadcast videos made on the TikTok app.

Later, on the directions of the Supreme Court Google and Apple removed the app from their app stores. Senior counsel Issac Mohanlal, representing TikTok, pleaded that the company is facing huge losses on a daily basis after the ban and it has also risked more than 250 jobs.

According to the report, the company was facing a financial loss of up to $500,000 per day. Just in case you don't know, TikTok is a video-sharing app which allows users to create short videos along with special effects, dubbing, and more. The app has achieved around 300 million downloads in India, and globally it has crossed the mark of 1 billion downloads. The number is quoted as per analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Now the ban is lifted and it is up for downloads from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

