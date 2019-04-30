TikTok now available on Google Playstore and Apple App Store: Download now News oi-Vivek TikTok is a short video creation and sharing app

After the latest verdict from Supreme Court of India, TikTok, the short video making and sharing app is now back on Google Play Store and Android app store. Now you can officially download the TikTok app on your Android and iOS devices, and start watching, sharing, and creating short videos.

Download TikTok for Android here

Download TikTok for iOS here

About TikTok ban

Earlier this month (April 2019), TikTok was removed from Google Play Store and Apple App store due to the verdict passed by the Supreme court of India, as a user filed an appeal stating that the app contains semi-pornographic and obscene content, which is easily accessible to children.

However, this was not an app ban, as users who have already installed app could continue to use the service without any issue. After the first hearing, the legal team of TikTok India did showcase some proofs and data on how the app is being continuously monitored using Ai and manual method to remove obscene content from the platform.

TikTok acquired Musical.ly in 2018 to create one of the most significant video creation and sharing platform, where users can create short videos (less than 60 seconds) and can share the same across the social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

The app is entirely free to use and generates revenue using in-app ads, which will be showcased between the videos. In India, TikTok has a wide range of audience, especially youngsters and teenagers, who use the platform to showcase their talent.