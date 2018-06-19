True Balance partners with BBPS to facilitate quick and easy bill payments

True Balance, a Digital Wallet, and Financial Services Platform have announced a tie-up with Bharat Bill payment system (BBPS), to facilitate quick and easy bill payments.

This will enable users to reap maximum benefits while making payments as well as gain an added advantage of True Balance features like Rate cutters, Smart alerts, and One Tap Recharge, True Balance said.

"We are committed towards our goal of extending financial inclusion to the next billion Indian users and reducing the digital divide in the country," Charlie Lee, CEO, True Balance said.

He said: "An integration with BBPS will allow us to bring basic Fintech services within the reach of every Indian. We are now a holistic payments app which offers efficient, cost-effective and secure payments to all our 50 million user base."

The BBPS is a centralized bill payment system that allows users to use a single website or outlet to make multiple payments which may be repetitive like monthly mobile phone, gas and electricity bills.

It offers interoperable and accessible bill payment service to customers, through a network of agents which can provide instant confirmation of payments.

To recall, True Balance also added DTH bill payment services to its portfolio in May this year. With the integration of BPPS, the platform will cover all BBPS registered users including 52 Electricity boards, 8 Gas billers, and 6 DTH billers.

It supports all six major DTH players namely Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV, Reliance Digital TV, Sun Direct TV, Videocon DTH.

True Balance also plans to give special cashback offers for its DTH users via promo codes. Moreover, the users can gain additional cashback from Recharge Membership that will be applicable to all DTH transactions.

Launched in 2014 by Balance Hero, True Balance app covers bill management and payment of prepaid and Postpaid services in India over 10 networks across 22 circles.

The platform also offers mobile wallet and utility bill payment services. Apart from providing a simplistic and time-saving bill pay experience, True Balance app also offers its users exciting cashback and membership options, instant payment alerts, refunds and installment payment plans.