What Is KhaaliJeb App? How to Download and Install It?

The advanced digital payments and online money transfer in a few clicks is definitely a boon. It is quite convenient as we need not visit the bank and stand in huge queues to transfer money. As the digital payments market is growing, several players have entered this space and are successful including Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, etc.

These payment apps offer users rewards in the form of scratch cards, cashback and more. And, these hold a major share of the digital payments market in India. In attempt to compete against these apps, an Indian app called KhaaliJeb. Though it is the latest entrant to this space, it does offer some exciting features.

What Is KhaaliJeb App?

KhaaliJeb is a free payment app developed by IIT Allahabad alumni. The app is powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank and allows UPI-based payments. With this app, users can send and receive money via UPI with the help of either a UPI ID or a mobile number and a UPI PIN. Likewise the other such apps, KhaaliJeb also lets users recharge their mobile or DTH, pay bills and pay merchants by scanning the QR code or using the UPI ID.

Users can add multiple bank accounts to the app and check their bank balance as well. The app lets users transfer up to Rs. 1 lakh. What's interesting is that KhaaliJeb lets users make payments to users on other UPI apps such as Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, etc.

KhaaliJeb: Useful Features

While the above-mentioned features of KhaaliJeb are common to all UPI payment apps, the main attraction is its Student Discount Program. This program lets users to get exclusive discounts and other benefits from various brands, provided they are under 29 years of age. For verification, users need to enter their name, gender, DOB, and ID of verification. Also, it will ask for their mark sheets and other documents.

The other interesting feature is gaming. The 'Play and Earn' section lets users to play games within the KhaaliJeb app and earn rewards. This feature is powered by Gamezop.com and directs users to the website from where they can play several games and earn money.

How To Download And Install?

For now, KhaaliJeb is available only for Android users. It is soon expected to be launched for iOS. To download the KhaaliJeb app, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Firstly, head on to the Google Play Store

Search for KhaaliJeb app

Hit Install and download it on your phone

That's it! You can enjoy using the KhaaliJeb app for money transfers and earn rewards.

