WhatsApp Is More Secure Than iMessage, Claims Meta CEO; Is It Really? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Apple has always claimed it offers the most secure ecosystem of iOS, App Store, iPhone, iMessage, and other products. Now Meta is trying to poke a few holes in these claims by stating WhatsApp messaging is more secure than Apple's iMessage platform. While the iMessage communication is private and secure, its security crumbles when a non-Apple user enters the chat. Meta is using this limitation to poke fun at Apple.

Zuckerberg Openly Calls Out Apple Over iMessage

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took a jab at Apple with a billboard advertisement. The ad is quite short, but the message is loud and clear.

If you have an iPhone, you've probably noticed when your texts change color out of the blue. That means your message was sent via SMS. This reduced privacy - happens without warning or your consent. WhatsApp is far more private and secure for many reasons. pic.twitter.com/aRKix9vc6A — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) October 17, 2022

As evident from the Tweet above, there are three message bubbles in different colors. One message bubble is green. This bubble represents SMS or MMS messages that arrive on an iPhone from a non-Apple user. The second bubble is blue, which represents communication between iMessage users.

A third white one, labeled "Private Bubble", is shown below the two message bubbles. This represents WhatsApp and its privacy features that work across iOS and other smartphone operating systems such as Android. In other words, WhatsApp offers a secure channel of communication irrespective of the smartphone operating system being used.

Is The iMessage Really Not As Secure As Apple Claims?

Apple's iMessage is a capable, safe, and secure communications platform. Apple isn't making any false claims about the privacy features. Interestingly, even Mark Zuckerberg and WhatsApp head Will Cathcart aren't lying either.

The iMessage platform is exclusive to iPhone users. This messaging platform is not available to Android smartphone users. Incidentally, iMessage accepts messages from Android and other smartphone operating systems. However, messages arriving on iPhones from non-Apple devices are marked in green bubbles.

It is not just about the visually disturbing green color, but Apple's refusal to extend iMessage's privacy and security features is also a cause of concern. Simply put, Apple's iMessage service offers E2EE (End-To-End Encryption) but only when participants in a conversation use Apple devices. However, when an Android device enters the conversation, iPhones revert to unencrypted SMS or MMS texting.

Zuckerberg and Cathcart have cleverly emphasized WhatsApp's ability to maintain E2EE irrespective of the platforms. Google has ridiculed Apple for the latter's staunch refusal to adopt RCS (Rich Communication Services) for this very same reason. However, it is highly unlikely Apple will allow iMessage on any non-Apple device, especially by adopting an Android feature.

Best Mobiles in India