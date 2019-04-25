WhatsApp to soon bring block chat screenshots feature News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu WhatsApp is now in plans to add another privacy-centric feature.

WhatsApp developers are prepping many new features that will enhance the user experience and step up the privacy of users. The latest feature that is in the pipeline is a privacy-centric feature. Well, there are claims that the company will stop users from capturing a screenshot within the app.

New WhatsApp feature

Like many others, WABetaInfo has spotted this new feature. Though it prevents taking a screenshot of the conversation or status update on the app, it does not put an end to the users on the other end from taking a screenshot. Notably, Facebook that owns WhatsApp and Instagram implemented a similar feature on the latter that notifies users when someone takes a screenshot.

As of now, there is no word regarding when this feature will be added to the users. Besides this one, on enabling the Authentication feature, users will be able to reply to messages right from the notifications bar. Also, they will be able to answer calls even if the app is locked. This feature is believed to be rolled out to Android users at first as it was spotted under development in the Android beta version 2.19.106.

This is not a completely new feature and has been present for quite some time. It stops screenshots when the authentication feature is enabled even if the device is unlocked. Not many users will be bothered about the ability to take screenshots but the unauthorized access to the app in the unlocked state. This can result in sending unsuspecting messages.

Other new WhatsApp features

Apart from the ability to block taking screenshots within the app, the company is also working on other new features such as a new interface of the Doodles feature with separate tabs for stickers and emojis. The former will have both first and third-party stickers. It is also working on many other features including Ignore Archived chats, Authentication, Dark Mode, a standalone app for iPad and more.