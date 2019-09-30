WhatsApp To Stop Support For iOS 8 From February 2020 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

WhatsApp will stop working on Apple iPhones running on iOS 8 from February 2020. Those who haven't updated their iPhones in a long time, it's time to do so. WhatsApp posted the new update on its FAQ page which said that iOS 8 users can "no longer create new accounts or re-verify existing accounts."

WhatsApp Ends Support For iOS

WhatsApp will continue to support iOS 9 onward and recommends users to use the latest version of the iOS. The popular messaging app said it won't explicitly limit the use of jail-broken or unlocked devices. But the company notes that these modifications "might affect the functionality of your device, we can't provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone's operating system."

No support for iOS 8!

You can still use WhatsApp on iOS 8, but if you reinstall the app, you will no longer able to verify your account.

The iOS 8 compatibility will be fully removed in February 1, 2020.

Windows Phone is confirmed to be deprecated after December 31, 2019. pic.twitter.com/JGRoSBAmMm — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 22, 2019

WhatsApp Support For Android

Additionally, WhatsApp is also restricting support for Android versions older than 2.3.7. Those Android users using version 2.3.7 and older will no longer be able to create new accounts or re-verify their existing WhatsApp account. So far, WhatsApp is giving time till February 2020 after which, support will be ceased.

WhatsApp Ends Support, Here's Why

WhatsApp has introduced multiple features over time. For instance, users can play videos right inside the chat window, they can use fingerprint authentication, and more. These features require heavy resource and a powerful OS with enough RAM. WhatsApp has also revealed that it plans to add more features in the future which requires an updated OS for both Android and iOS. Hence, the new decision to end support for older versions.

The most recent update from WhatsApp for Android is where users can share their Status directly on Facebook Story and other apps. "For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone," is WhatsApp's advice to all users!

