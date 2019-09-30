ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WhatsApp To Stop Support For iOS 8 From February 2020

    By
    |

    WhatsApp will stop working on Apple iPhones running on iOS 8 from February 2020. Those who haven't updated their iPhones in a long time, it's time to do so. WhatsApp posted the new update on its FAQ page which said that iOS 8 users can "no longer create new accounts or re-verify existing accounts."

    WhatsApp To Stop Support For iOS 8

     

    WhatsApp Ends Support For iOS

    WhatsApp will continue to support iOS 9 onward and recommends users to use the latest version of the iOS. The popular messaging app said it won't explicitly limit the use of jail-broken or unlocked devices. But the company notes that these modifications "might affect the functionality of your device, we can't provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone's operating system."

    WhatsApp Support For Android

    Additionally, WhatsApp is also restricting support for Android versions older than 2.3.7. Those Android users using version 2.3.7 and older will no longer be able to create new accounts or re-verify their existing WhatsApp account. So far, WhatsApp is giving time till February 2020 after which, support will be ceased.

    WhatsApp Ends Support, Here's Why

    WhatsApp has introduced multiple features over time. For instance, users can play videos right inside the chat window, they can use fingerprint authentication, and more. These features require heavy resource and a powerful OS with enough RAM. WhatsApp has also revealed that it plans to add more features in the future which requires an updated OS for both Android and iOS. Hence, the new decision to end support for older versions.

     

    The most recent update from WhatsApp for Android is where users can share their Status directly on Facebook Story and other apps. "For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone," is WhatsApp's advice to all users!

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: whatsapp apps news
    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 30, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue