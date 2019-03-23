Xiaomi Mint Launcher bundled with Redmi Go listed on Play Store News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Mint Launcher follows the launch of Mint Browser.

Xiaomi has released the new Mint Launcher and it is available on the Google Play Store. But it cannot be downloaded by interested smartphones users via the Play Store. If you are still interested in trying it, then the enterprise users have uploaded the same to APK Mirror. You can try it from there by installing the APK on your smartphone, claims Android Police.

The Mint Launcher is bundled with the recently launched Android Go smartphone from the company - Redmi Go. And, it is compatible with smartphones that feature limited RAM and storage space. Notably, it falls in line with the company's Mint Browser, which is also preloaded in the Redmi Go.

Mint Launcher features

As per the listing on Google Play, the Xiaomi Mint Launcher weighs in just at 9.7MB. And, it is loaded with an array of features. The launcher app from Xiaomi has an app drawer that the smartphones from the company miss out usually. Besides this, there is support for custom third-party icons, customizable screen layouts, resizable app icons and transition effects.

It also categorizes the apps automatically and supports moving and uninstalling multiple apps at the same time. The launcher lets users hide app icons in order to protect privacy. Though it does not have a rich set of features seen in other popular launchers, it has enough features that the entry-level smartphones require. Also, this attempt from Xiaomi makes us believe that the company might come up with full-fledged launchers in the near future.

Talking about its design and interface, this new launcher appears to have taken cues from Poco Launcher launched with the Poco F1 last year. For the uninitiated, even the Poco Launcher came to the Play Store months after its launch.

Now, interested users can head over to APK Mirror to get the APK file of the Mint Launcher. But it is not the official release from the company so there could be some issues and bugs.