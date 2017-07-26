Xiaomi MIUI 9 is official with Smart Assistant, image search and more

At an event in China, Xiaomi just unveiled the Mi 5X smartphone and the MIUI 9 interface. We have already covered the launch of the Mi 5X smartphone.

When it comes to the MIUI 9, Xiaomi has introduced a slew of new features that will refine the user experience and give a refreshed look to the interface. Xiaomi has optimized thread scheduling and CPU acceleration. The company has enhanced the haptic feedback and has come up with a new allocation model that will prioritize the resources for the in-use applications.

Also, the MIUI 9 comes with the split-screen mode that was missing in the earlier iterations of MIUI 9. With this feature, the multi-window mode lets you run two applications simultaneously. Also, the icons seem to have got a visual refresh and look contemporary. The optimizations of the MIUI 9 addresses one of the major issues - the lag in the interface.

One of the new features is the Smart Assistant. It lets you search through the apps, images, notes, etc. to find the information that you are actually looking for. There is a new universal image search feature that lets you look out for images of a specific person or photos those were clicked at a specific location. The new Smart App launcher suggests that the apps to launch based on the context of the conversations that you carry out.

For now, the Smart Assistant, Smart App launcher and universal image search features are limited only to the Chinese version of the ROM. There is no official word from Xiaomi on when the global MIUI 9 will be rolled out to the users and what new features will be included in the same.