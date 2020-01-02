ENGLISH

    Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo Announce Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance Global

    By
    |

    Sharing files between two phones, especially when they are from a different brand is still a tedious process. Though there are free apps like SHAREit that are cross-platform compatible, most of these apps are filled with ads up to the brim. It looks like Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo have allied to solve this very own issue.

    Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo Announce Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance

     

    These three brands are currently working on a project called Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance, where the brands will develop a single app, which will be pre-installed on upcoming phones from Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo. This app will use protocol for Wi-Fi Direct Transfer technology that enables high-speed file/data transfer without an internet connection with a maximum data transfer speed of 20MB/s.

    With this app, one can transfer any file format without any issue. Besides new smartphones, the app will also be pushed to already existing smartphones via a software update. This app will be available globally, starting from 2020 for free of cost. These brands might also launch this app on popular app stores so that users with other phone brands can also use it.

    Will There Be Ads?

    As of now, it is unclear if the native file sharing app developed by this alliance will have ads or not. However, considering most of the free utility apps do showcase some sort of ads, this one is also expected to do the same. It has started with just three brands. However, the alliance is open for all, where other OEMs can also join the force.

    Users Have To Be Educated

    Though SHAREit is filled with ads, which sometimes intervene with the core functionality of the app, a lot of users to date use this same app, as it has become a synonym for file sharing between smartphone-to-smartphone. If the app made by Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo gets to the limelight, then apps like SHAREit will definitely take a hit for good. Especially, in countries like India and China, where there is a lot of data transfer happens between smartphones.

     
    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 13:16 [IST]
