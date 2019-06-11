FileDash: Sharing Files Between OnePlus Devices Made Easy Features oi-Vivek

For an untrained eye, the Oxygen OS 9 looks like a stock Android OS with no third-party customization. In reality, the Oxygen OS is filled with a lot of value-added features, and FileDash is the new feature available for OnePlus smartphone based on Oxygen OS 9.

What is FileDash?

FileDash is a built-in tool available via the Files app on OnePlus smartphones running on the Oxygen OS 9 or the newer software version. FileDash works similar to Shareit, Xender, or Mi Drop, and can be used to share files between OnePlus smartphones.

Just like most of the built-in apps on OnePlus smartphones, FileDash offers a clean UI without any ads or any other interruption. As of now, the FileDash feature is available for the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

How to use FileDash?

To send or receive files via FileDash Go to Files app on click on the bottom right corner that says FileDash. If You want to send files, then select send and select the files from the files app. One can send a single file or multiple files at the same time. If you want to receive a file, then click on the FileDash and select receive.

Once you accept the request, you can successfully share files between OnePlus devices without installing any third party apps like Shareit or Xender.

Our opinion on the OnePlus FileDash Feature

The FileDash feature works as expected, in fact, I tried to share a file from the OnePlus 5 to the newly launched OnePlus 7 Pro, and I did not find any issues while sharing the file. The average transfer speed is around 5 MB/s, and one can share big files such as movies and videos in seconds without any hassle.

The only caveat about the FileDash is the fact that the availability of the feature is limited to OnePlus smartphones. If you want to share files with another smartphone from different OEM, then you have to install a third party file sharing app. If you own a OnePlus smartphone, then, FileDash will improve your file sharing experience by a huge margin.