Yahoo Together group chat app launched but you can’t use it now

Back in May, Yahoo Squirrel messaging app was launched and it was under testing since then. Now, the beta version of the app has been rolled out with the moniker Yahoo Together. This group chat app is available for interested users to download on both App Store and Google Play for free.

This new Yahoo group chat app lets users organize and streamline conversations with many people. It looks like it is meant to take on apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams. It comes with features such as invite-only groups for private conversations, Smart Reminders and mute switch.

As of now, is app from Yahoo is not available for users in India. However, users in the eligible countries should have an active Yahoo account to sign up for this service. Only then, they can invite people who do not have a Yahoo account through a unique code generated within the app.

Notably, the launch of the Yahoo group chat app comes just a few months after the shut down of the Yahoo Messenger app, which was launched back in 1998. The app couldn't survive the competition from WhatsApp, Facebook and others resulting in a decline in its user base and leading to its discontinuation.

Yahoo Together features

Yahoo Together comes with an array of features including Smart Reminders that reminds users of a message in a chat by sending an alert at a specified time. The app has a mute switch to let users avoid notifications if they wish not to get involved in a chat. And, if they want to communicate privately, they can start a secret chat room that needs an invite to access the conversation. There are custom reactions for users to use an image or selfie in order to react to the messages.

The interface is similar to that of Slack with a navigation bar at the left. The rest of the space is occupied by the conversation box. Multiple groups can be divided into various rooms depending on the topics and people involved. The entire group can also converse via the main room to make announcements. This app from Yahoo should be useful for companies and businesses that involve a lot of conversations making it a good Slack alternative.