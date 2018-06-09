Yahoo Messenger's 20 years of journey going to be end on July 17 2018

Remember a decade back when there was no existence of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and many other social media platform. That time we use to communicate with our friends and family on Yahoo messenger. The one which used to open with a smiling emoji. It seems that the company behind the Yahoo Messenger is shutting down the Messenger. It is scheduled to die on July 17 this year.

Oath Inc is the company behind the Yahoo Messenger, it hasn't announced any plans to replace the messenger with something which can actually become a competitor to rival messengers like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Yahoo Messenger was one of the first instant messaging apps on the market. The company says your Yahoo ID remains intact for other services like Mail and fantasy sports, but the messenger will only work until July 2018.

However the company wasn't specific about the shutdown but given the dominance of the WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and other apps. The oath has already shut down AIM's AOL Instant messenger back in December 2017.

According to Yahoo, the communications landscape continues to change, it is focusing on building and introducing new communications tools that better fit consumer needs.

"Yahoo Messenger will no longer be supported after July 17, 2018. Until then, you can continue to use the service normally. After July 17, you'll no longer be able to access your chats and the service will no longer work. Read our FAQs below for more info on what this means for you," reads the Yahoo blog post.

Yahoo regarding the shutdown has said "There currently isn't a replacement product available for Yahoo Messenger. We're constantly experimenting with new services and apps, one of which is an invite-only group messaging app called Yahoo Squirrel (currently in beta)."

Yahoo Messenger first made its debut as Yahoo Pager way back in 1998, at a time when instant messaging was the terrain of PCs, as an alternative to email and SMS on basic mobile devices. But now it's going to be shut down forever.

