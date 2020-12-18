Zoom Lifts Meeting Limit For Free Accounts On Select Dates News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Zoom has announced that it will remove the standard 40-minute meeting limit that is applicable on the free accounts all over the world. Well, this move has been announced only for a few days in December on account of the upcoming holiday season and festivals such as Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year.

With this move announced by the video conferencing service, people can spend more time with their loved ones virtually. Previously, Zoom removed the time limit of 40 minutes on free accounts for Thanksgiving Day.

Zoom Lifts Time Limit!

Zoom has taken to its official blog post to announce the details about this relaxation for its free account holders. Going by the same, the 40-minute time limit will be lifted automatically as a token of appreciation for its users. Starting from today (December 17) at 10 AM ET (8:30 PM IST) to 6 AM ET (4:30 PM IST) on December 19, Zoom will lift the time limit for Hanukkah.

Likewise, from 10 AM ET (8:30 PM IST) on December 23 to 6 AM ET (4:30 PM IST) on December 26, there will be no time limit on Zoom video meetings due to Christmas. Similarly, the same will be applicable for New Year from 10 AM ET (8:30 PM IST) on December 30 to 6 AM ET (4:30 PM IST) on January 2, 2021.

To recall, on account of Thanksgiving Day, the time limit on Zoom meetings was removed for free accounts from midnight November 26 to 6 AM ET (8:30 PM IST) on November 27.

What We Think

Given that this holiday season is massively hit by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, we think that this move from Zoom is definitely good news for the free account users. As we won't be able to meet our families and friends in person, we can get closer to them virtually via video calls.

During the uncertain times, Zoom has become a household name and has witnessed massive growth in its user base and has added over 100,000 customers in the firs half of this year.

