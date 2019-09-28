ENGLISH

    Cameras and Accessories Price Discounts and Offers During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019

    We have seen many new cameras and accessories launched in the Indian market recently. A few of them have been listed below. From the list, you can have the Canon EOS 1500D which sports an APS-C CMOS 24.1 MP sensor. It is powered by the DIGIC 4+ image processor. It further features 9 autofocus points which offers highly accurate burst photography.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers on Camera
     

    You can buy the Sigma 150-600 Lens if you are interested in accessory. It is the first hyper-telephoto zoom lens which is light, compact, dust and splash proof.

    These cameras and accessories right now can be availed at greater offers via Amazon under its "Great Indian Festival Sale". Some offers are 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit card, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv card, special launch offers, and more.

    Canon EOS 1500D

    Canon EOS 1500D

    You can have the camera at a starting price of Rs. 25,990. On buying the product, you will save Rs. 9,005. It can can be obtained at an EMI starting from Rs. 1,223 per month.

    Sony Alpha 5100L

    Sony Alpha 5100L

    It is available at Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 38,960. The users can buy it with an EMI from Rs. 1,834/month. Its key specs include BIONZ X image processor, 179 AF points which offer images with great clarity, and 6 fps continuous shooting with AF tracking.

    GoPro Hero 7
     

    GoPro Hero 7

    It is priced at Rs. 31,299 which is available with 12% off. It can be purchased using different EMI plans. You will get a flat Rs.50 back on minimum order of Rs.50 using Amazon Pay UPI.

    Fujifilm X-T100

    Fujifilm X-T100

    Its cost is Rs. 31,795. It has features like electronic viewfinder, 3-way tilt LCD monitor, compact lens, and detachable grip. On placing this camera to a pickup point, you will get Rs. 15 cashback.

    Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera

    Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Film Camera

    The camera can be purchased with an EMI starting from Rs. 176 per month. If you are a prime member, you will seek bonus offer under which you can save up to Rs. 2,500 on purchases above Rs. 50,000 with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

    Sigma 150-600 Lens

    Sigma 150-600 Lens

    Offers on the product are flat Rs.50 back on minimum order of Rs.50 using Amazon Pay UPI, and 5% instant discount up to Rs. 1,000 on minimum purchase of Rs. 3,000 with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card(only prime members).

    Xmate Action Camera

    Xmate Action Camera

    The camera's starting price is from Rs. 1,999. Prime members will seek bonus offer under which they can save up to Rs. 10,000 on purchases above Rs. 50,000 with SBI debit and credit cards.

    Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
