Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Echo, Fire TV, Kindle Products Gets Massive Discounts

On buying these products, you can avail 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit card, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv card, exciting special launch offers, great deals on protection plans for smartphones and other products, exchange offers, extended warranty offers, and plenty more.

Echo Dot + Smart Bulb

The bundle can be obtained with EMI starting from Rs. 252 per month. The combo is priced at Rs. 5,348. The combo includes Echo Dot (3rd Gen) which is compatible smart home devices. The bundle also has a Smart Bulb which comes with 16 million color options.

Fire Stick

This product can be obtained at Rs. 3,999 at an EMI from Rs. 188 per month. The smart home device is available with the all-new Alexa voice remote. It also comes pre-registered to your Amazon account.

Fire TV Stick 4K

You can get the Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa voice remote at Rs. 5,999. The starting EMI is from Rs. 282 per month. It offers access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, HDR-10, HLG, and HDR-10+.

Echo Show 5

You will get the product with 35% off. The product can be bought at a starting EMI of Rs. 424 per month. You can connect the device with other smart devices by using your voice. You also get a protection plan of 1-year of Rs. 459 on the product.

Echo + Free smart bulb

You will get the Echo at Rs. 7,999 by saving Rs. 2,000. The EMI for the product starts from Rs. 377. It is available in black, grey and white color options. This 2nd gen device connects to Alexa to play music, make calls, and more.

Kindle Paperwhite

You will get a flat discount of Rs. 2,750 on buying the device via Amazon. This 10th gen product comes with a 6-inch high resolution display with built-in light. It features 8GB RAM and is water-resistant. The product is available at an EMI from Rs. 612.

Echo Show

It is available at an EMI of Rs. 1,083 per month with no cost EMI option. It comes with a 10.1-inch HD screen and built-in smart hub for simple smart home setup. Using the product, you can make video calls to anyone with Skype.

Echo + Free Offers

The bundle includes Echo Plus (Black), Echo Dot (Black) and Philips Hue White Ambiance smart bulb .The combo is available at Rs. 20,669 which can be purchased at an EMI starting from Rs. 1,329.