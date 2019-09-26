ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Echo, Fire TV, Kindle Products Gets Massive Discounts

    By
    |

    If you have missed some of the products launched by Amazon, you can have it now at discounted prices. The portal which is prepping for the Great Indian Festival, also offers information about the new launches of Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices. All these products can be purchased with up to 40% off.

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
     

    On buying these products, you can avail 10% instant discount on SBI debit card, no-cost EMI option on HDFC debit card, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv card, exciting special launch offers, great deals on protection plans for smartphones and other products, exchange offers, extended warranty offers, and plenty more.

    Echo Dot + Smart Bulb

    Echo Dot + Smart Bulb

    The bundle can be obtained with EMI starting from Rs. 252 per month. The combo is priced at Rs. 5,348. The combo includes Echo Dot (3rd Gen) which is compatible smart home devices. The bundle also has a Smart Bulb which comes with 16 million color options.

    Fire Stick

    Fire Stick

    This product can be obtained at Rs. 3,999 at an EMI from Rs. 188 per month. The smart home device is available with the all-new Alexa voice remote. It also comes pre-registered to your Amazon account.

    Fire TV Stick 4K
     

    Fire TV Stick 4K

    You can get the Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa voice remote at Rs. 5,999. The starting EMI is from Rs. 282 per month. It offers access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR, HDR-10, HLG, and HDR-10+.

    Echo Show 5

    Echo Show 5

    You will get the product with 35% off. The product can be bought at a starting EMI of Rs. 424 per month. You can connect the device with other smart devices by using your voice. You also get a protection plan of 1-year of Rs. 459 on the product.

    Echo + Free smart bulb

    Echo + Free smart bulb

    You will get the Echo at Rs. 7,999 by saving Rs. 2,000. The EMI for the product starts from Rs. 377. It is available in black, grey and white color options. This 2nd gen device connects to Alexa to play music, make calls, and more.

    Kindle Paperwhite

    Kindle Paperwhite

    You will get a flat discount of Rs. 2,750 on buying the device via Amazon. This 10th gen product comes with a 6-inch high resolution display with built-in light. It features 8GB RAM and is water-resistant. The product is available at an EMI from Rs. 612.

    Echo Show

    Echo Show

    It is available at an EMI of Rs. 1,083 per month with no cost EMI option. It comes with a 10.1-inch HD screen and built-in smart hub for simple smart home setup. Using the product, you can make video calls to anyone with Skype.

    Echo + Free Offers

    Echo + Free Offers

    The bundle includes Echo Plus (Black), Echo Dot (Black) and Philips Hue White Ambiance smart bulb .The combo is available at Rs. 20,669 which can be purchased at an EMI starting from Rs. 1,329.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon
    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 7:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue