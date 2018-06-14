Best drones to buy under Rs 10k with HD camera in India

Drones which is otherwise known as a UAV ( Unmanned aerial vehicle) is an aircraft that is operated via remote control and doesn't need an human to be onboard to operate it. Flying drones could be fun as they help us exploring the areas which we couldn't have otherwise.

However flying a drone is not as simple as it may sound considering the fact that most of the countries have stringent laws when it come to flying drones or any aerial object. The drones can fly in the US up to 400 m from the ground level whereas in Europe they can fly up to a range of 500m above the ground.

Now that you know your flying range, lets compile a list of best drones that are available under Rs 10,000 and offers HD camera in India. So let's get on to the list and see what have the Indian market in store for the users when it comes to drones or the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle).

SuperToy(TM) New Drone 4CH 2.4G Buy this Drone on Amazon

Key Specs

App Control & First-Person View (FPV) Video on Your Smartphone/Tablet

Download and install the free app, available for Apple iOS and Android devices,and stream photos and video in real-time straight to your smartphone or via tablet.

Camera - Yes, Flying Height - 20 Mtrs, Flying time: 8-10 Minute, Weight - 0.3 Kg

4.5 CH with Gyro / up and down, forward and backward, left sideward and right sideward, hovering slip function, LED interface, 3D roll action, take picture and video

Box Includes: 1 Camera Drone with Propeller, 1 Remote Controller, 1 Mobile Holder, 4 Extra (Additional) Wings, 1 USB Charging Cable, 1 Screw Driver. Toyhouse SYMA X23W Outdoor RC Drone FPV 0.3MP Camera Buy this Drone on Amazon

Key Specs

0.3MP 480P WiFi camera offers clear FPV videos and photos 3D stunt gives cool flight experience

Weight : 600 grams

Flying range is 50 to 60 meterss

Flying time : 7 to 8 minutes

Camera : Yes JXD Izi Camera Drone Buy this Drone on Amazon

Key Specs

Flying time: 8-10mins

Weight : 200 Grams

Extra batteries for this product JXD are available on Amazon

Camera : Yes, HD Quality Camera

The package comes with one battery, One carry bag for drone and extra pair of blades. Syma X5SW Axis Gyro RC Headless Quadcopter Buy this Drone on Amazon

Key Specs The Syma X5SW has the Headless/IOC function. Usually, the forward direction of a flying multi-rotor is the same as the nose direction. By using Headless/IOC, the forward direction has nothing to do with nose direction. This lessens the steepness of the learning curve and allows the pilot to enjoy flight while slowly learning each specific orientation of the quadcopter.

Equipped with the latest 6-axis flight control systems, 3D lock, More scheduled flight, operating more to the force! X5SW equipped with HD camera to take photos and videos while flying! Bring a new perspective to your photos and videos from the air.

Wifi FPV X5SW allows you to view photos & video while flying It supports any IOS and Android phones. The cell phone holder keeps your phone secure all the time, One key 360°roll, continuous roll for perfect action and wonderful performance

Camera - Yes, Flying Height - 50 Mtrs, Flying time: 5-8 Mins, Weight - 0.3Kg





Buy this Drone on Amazon

Key Specs

Key Specs

Flying Height Not More Than 100 Meters & Weight Less Then 500 Grams

Type: Planes & Helicopters

Camera: Yes

Battery Operated, 1 Battteries

Rechargeable Batteries Hobbitos Syma X22W FPV Drone Buy this Drone on Flipkart

Key Specs Type: Planes & Helicopters

Material: Plastic

Battery Operated, 1 Battteries

Rechargeable Batteries

Width x Height: 14.4 cm x 3.1 cm

Minimum Age: 8 Krypton CX-10WD-TX with Remote Control Buy this Drone on Flipkart

Key Specs Type: Remote Control Toys Accessories

Material: Plastic

Camera: HD

Battery Operated, 3 Battteries

Rechargeable Batteries

Width x Height: 3 cm x 4.2 cm

Minimum Age: 14 years Jack Royal White Vision Wifi and camera drone Buy this Drone on Flipkart

Key Specs Type: Remote Control Toys Accessories

Material: Plastic

Battery Operated, 1 Battteries

Rechargeable Batteries

Width x Height: 32 cm x 10 cm

Minimum Age: 14 LogicInside EDRONe BLACK KNIGHT CUBE Unique Foldable Drone Buy this Drone on Flipkart

Key Specs Type: Remote Control Toys Accessories

Material: Plastic

Battery Operated, 2 Battteries

Rechargeable Batteries

Width x Height: 10 cm x 10 cm

Minimum Age: 8 Vortex Toys SYMA X5SW FPV Live Video Streaming Wi-Fi Camera Buy this Drone on Flipkart

Key Specs Type: Remote Control Toys Accessories

Material: PVC

Battery Operated, 4 Battteries

Rechargeable Batteries

Width x Height: 46 cm x 45 cm

Minimum Age: 4