Canon Cinema EOS C300 Mark III Camera Announced: Specifications, Features And Availability

Canon has unveiled a new high-end video production camera- the EOS C300 Mark III, under its Cinema EOS portfolio. The professional modular video camera features a newly developed 'Dual Gain Output' (DGO) sensor to offer a high dynamic range and support for up to 4K/120p high frame rate video recording. The EOS C300 Mark III is specifically designed for video production and broadcast content production.

The successor to the Canon EOS C300 Mark II, targets serious video production professionals across Mainstream Cinema, OTT Platforms, Broadcasting and TV Station Studios as well as Documentary Filmmakers.

4K 35mm CMOS DGO Sensor

The Canon C300 Mark III features a 4K Super 35mm CMOS Dual Gain Output sensor (DGO sensor). It allows the camera to shoot 4K/60p footage with high dynamic range and low noise in DGO Mode. Canon claims that the new camera and lenses will deliver excellent performance featuring 4K Super 35 mm CMOS DGO Sensor and can be adapted to any of the production scenario.

4K Video Recording Up To 120Hz, Dual recording Formats

The Canon C300 Mark III works on a DIGIC DV 7 video processing platform. The processing engine gives the camera the ability to support 4K/120p high frame rate recording. For focusing, the C300 Mark III uses Dual Pixel CMOS AF sensor. The C300 Mark III adopts Cinema Raw Light and XF-AVC video recording formats. The XF-AVC (Intra Frame) is suitable for broadcast content and projects which require faster workflows while maintaining high image quality. Both Cinema RAW Light and XF-AVC can be recorded to the onboard CFexpress Type B Cards.

Modular Design

The C300 Mark III features a modular design, allowing users to customize the camera to their shooting environment, thus catering to a large variety of production scenarios. The C300 Mark III can be adapted to fit into variety of production scenarios by attaching various accessories and extension units, which are sold separately. Amongst these accessories are the mount kits (sold separately), which allow users to change the native EF Mount of the camera to PL or EF Cinema Lock mounts.

New EF Cinema Lenses

In addition to the EOS C300 mark III, Canon has also announced new EF cinema lenses CN10x25 IAS S/E1 (EF mount) and the CN10x25 IAS S/P1 (PL mount). The lenses feature high-magnification optical zoom with a 1.5x extender in-built to offer 10x zoom that covers a focal length of 25-250mm. When using the built in-extender, the zoom range can be switched to a more tele-centric 37.5-375mm.

The CN10x25 IAS S/E1 (EF mount) can also be paired with a Cinema EOS system digital cinema camera to utilize Dual Pixel CMOS AF for a seamless subject tracking performance.

Pricing And Availability

Canon hasn't mentioned anything on the pricing of the new camera and the lenses. As far as availability is concerned, the new lenses will also go on sale in July 2020. The company mentioned that the Cinema EOS C300 MK III is also expected to go on sale July 2020.

