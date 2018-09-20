Fujifilm India launches the X-T3 mirrorless digital camera

Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm Corp. has announced the launch of its latest model X-T3 in the X Series mirrorless camera range at a starting price of Rs 117,999.

The new X-T3 is available in two colors Black and Silver.

The latest model, X-T3, features the new X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 image processing engine, ushering in a new, fourth generation of the X Series.

The X-T3 features the X Series' fourth-generation APS-C sensor. It uses the unique color filter array synonymous to X-Trans CMOS sensors to control more and false colors and adopts the Series' first back-illuminated structure to improve image resolution without compromising the S/N ratio.

Furthermore, the sensitivity of ISO160, previously available only as extended ISO, is now part of the normal ISO range. The X-Trans CMOS 4 has 2.16M phase detection pixels, more than 4 times compared to current models, increasing the phase detection AF area to the entire frame, as told by Fujifilm, as the company claims.

"As we celebrate this success today, we are also gearing up for the next big leap towards new goals, one of which is to achieve 30 percent market share in the Indian Mirrorless Market in the next 3-4 Years. X-T3 is our step towards that endeavor and we at Fujifilm are confident that the new X-T3 will receive the same recognition and acceptance received by its predecessors," Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said.

The X-T3 inherits X-T2's design features such as the positioning of dials on the top panel, central viewfinder style for an added sense of stability, and grip design for comfort. A headphone jack is provided on the camera body so that all accessories required for video recordings, such as microphone and HDMI devices can be centrally connected. Terminal cover is removable, providing easy connectivity for HDMI cables, microphones, headphones.