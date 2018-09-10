Fujifilm might launch X-T3 mirrorless camera in India on 19 September

Fujifilm, the Japanese photography and imaging giant is planning to launch a new mirrorless camera for the Indian market. The company is expected to introduce X-T3 mirrorless camera on September 19 in India. With the launch of this new camera, Fujifilm will primarily focus on the double-digit growth of its business in India both in this financial year as well as the years to come, says Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India.

Fujifilm had recently refreshed its product line-up following a drastic decline in the demands of its core offerings and photographic films at the beginning of 21st century. Now, as we mentioned earlier fresh reports are surfacing claiming that the company is planning to add a new camera to its already existing 'X' series of cameras which is the X-T3 mirrorless camera.

A report from IANS mentions that Iwata had said that "We expect Fujifilm India sales to hit Rs 1,200 crore this year from 1,100 crores last year". Iwata further added that India is an important market for all types of business including the camera department as well.

If we talk about the global camera market share then at present Fujifilm holds 15 percent of shares. When we talk about the global shares of mirrorless cameras as well as the DSLRs then, in the US, China, Japan and several other European countries the total share of mirrorless cameras is equal to that of the DSLRs. However, when we talk about India then the overall camera market is just 10 percent. Adding on to this, Iwata said that the Fujifilm's share in the mirrorless camera market in India is four percent.

Iwata further said that Fujifilm hopes to lead the mirrorless camera market in India with is still image and 4k movie quality and will introduce a line-up of 27 interchangeable lenses. He quoted, "With Canon and Nikon now venturing into the mirrorless camera market, the demand for such cameras is set to surge in India'.

As per Iwota, in the global camera market, the mirrorless cameras will have more market share as compared to the DSLR cameras in the next year. He further goes on to add that in India, the demand for mirrorless cameras will surpass the demands of DSLRs in the next five years. Also, a large number of photography enthusiasts across the globe are now preferring mirrorless cameras over DSLRs due to the formers compact and light form factor and its ease of operability.

So if you are planning to purchase a new mirrorless camera and want other option than Nikon and Canon then you can consider the Fujifilm X-T3 as an option, however, you will have to wait till 19 September for the same. As for the pricing, there is no information available as of now, however, we will keep you posted on the same.