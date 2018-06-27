FujiFilm launches instax SQUARE SQ6 camera at Rs 9,999: Plans to open 50 more stores in India

With an aim to expand its reach in tier II and III states, FujiFilm India is planning to open 50 more stores by the end of this financial year.

"At present, we have 200 stores in the country and now we will add 50 more by the end of this financial year," SM Ramprasad, Executive Vice President, Graphic Arts Division told Gizbot exclusively.

Apart from this, the company also seems to have a lot of investment plans for Instax series like involving 500 schools for workshops, talent hunt shows, and there would also be some celebrity endorsements.

Meanwhile, the company today announced the launch of its new analog instant camera instax SQUARE SQ6 for Rs 9,999.

instax SQUARE SQ6 comes in three color variations and is compatible with square format films that allow users to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing.

Furthermore, the camera has three modes i.e. "Double Exposure Mode," which allows two photos to be overlapped on a single film when the shutter button is pressed twice, the "Macro Mode" can take short-range photos up to a minimum of 30cm, and the "Landscape Mode" can be used to take long-range landscape photos.

It also includes three flash color filters (orange/purple/green) that once placed over the flash will change the color of the overall photo, allowing the users to achieve a more unique and textured photo.

"Our 60 percent revenues come from online business such as via Flipkart and Amazon," he replied when asked about the online contribution to overall revenue. Related to the Instax products, the company is expecting to sell one lakh units this year.

The sales volume trend for Instax has crossed 7.7 Million units globally in FY 2017. However, the company has sold only fifty-six thousand units in India.