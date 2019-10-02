GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro MAX Launched With HyperLapse 2.0; Price Starts At Rs. 36,500 News oi-Vivek

GoPro has officially announced its latest action cameras -- the GoPro Hero 8 Black and the GoPro Hero MAX. With the new set of action cams, the company has also introduced a couple of features that might come in handy for vloggers and video producers. Here is everything to know about the latest GoPro cams.

GoPro Hero 8 Black Features And Specifications

The GoPro Hero 8 Black is the affordable variant of the lot, which retails for Rs. 36,500 and will be available from October 20th. This model has a slightly compact model compared to the GoPro Hero 7 Black. The camera is waterproof and can withstand pressure up to 10 meters.

The GoPro Hero 8 Black has a front-facing microphone for better audio reception. The right side of the camera houses a microSD card slot, a USB Type-C port. There is a 1.9-inch touch display with a mini HDMI port to connect to an external monitor. Besides, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack to connect to an external microphone.

One of the major upgrades of the GoPro Hero 8 Black over its predecessor is the support for HyperSmooth 2.0, which lets users record smoother videos and enabling the Boost mode will further stabilize the footage by cropping the video.

The action cam also comes with a new and improved UI and the company has introduced "Digital Lenses" to offer a different field-of-view that can be used to capture pictures. Besides, the camera also supports TimeWarp 2.0, which is a fancy term for hyperlapse video recording. The camera can now record 1080p videos at 240fps and 4K videos at 60fps.

GoPro Max Features And Specifications

The GoPro Max offers all the features present on the GoPro Hero 8 Black with some additional attributes. The GoPro Max retails for Rs. 47,000 and will be available from October 24.

The GoPro Max can be used as a regular action camera or a 360-degree camera capable of recording 5.6K resolution 360-degree videos at 30fps. The camera also has a built-in GPS and is waterproof up to 5 meters.

Additional Accessories

In addition to these two new action cams, the company has also launched a bunch of add-ons.

Light Mod -- $44.99 (approx Rs. 3,540)

Display Mod -- $79.99 (approx Rs. 5,680)

Media Mod -- $79,99 (approx Rs. 5,680)

