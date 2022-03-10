Apple Silicon M1 Ultra Is Our First Glimpse At Future Computing Features oi-Vivek

Apple Mac Studio is one of the first consumer-grade computers which uses chiplet design. The high-end variant of the Mac Studio is powered by the Apple Silicon M1 Ultra, a custom arm processor from Apple which uses two M1 Max chips and offers up to 20 CPU cores and 64 GPU cores.

As it is difficult to create larger chips than the M1 Max, Apple has used a new technology called UltraFusion, which combines the power of two M1 Max processors. The UltraFusion technology allows the M1 Ultra processor to offer up to 2.5TB/s of low-latency interprocessor bandwidth, and it uses less power in the same process.

Although the M1 Ultra has two M1 Max chips, the software will still consider this as a single chip, hence, even the existing software can use this high-performance processor. Not just the CPU and GPU cores, the M1 Ultra also offers up to 128GB of unified memory with a bandwidth of 800GB/s.

This entire amount of memory will be accessible by both GPU and CPU, which makes the M1 Ultra the only GPU with up to 128GB of memory. M1 Ultra is also one of the densest chipsets and has the highest number of transistors on a single chip. The M1 Ultra is not just powerful, it is also power-efficient in terms of both CPU and GPU performance.

M1 Ultra CPU Performance

The Apple Silicon M1 Ultra processor when compared to a 16-core CPU can offer its complete performance at just 100W of power, while the Intel Core i9-12900K consumes around 160W of power to do the same. Hence, the CPU performance of the M1 Ultra is on par with the best-performing desktop CPU from Intel.

M1 Ultra GPU Performance

The M1 Ultra is said to be as powerful as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and it is said to deliver this performance while consuming 200W less power than the NVIDIA counterpart. Again, According to the graphs shared by Apple, even the 64 core GPU might consume around 100W of power, while the RTX 3090 will require around 300W of power to deliver the same amount of performance.

Apple Mac Studio Price In India

The base model of the Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip costs Rs. 3,89,900 and offers 20 core CPU and 48 core CPU. This variant offers 64GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Similarly, 20 core GPU and the 64 core GPU variant of the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra with 128GB unified memory and 8TB of SSD storage costs Rs. 6,89,900, which is the most capable variant of the Mac Studio.

Do note that, you can get the base model of the Mac Studio with the M1 Max chip, which costs Rs. 1,89,900 and offers 10 core CPU, 24 core GPU, and 32GB of unified memory along with 1TB storage. If you are a normal user, the base model should do the job. However, if you are into video editing, then you might want to get the Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip.

