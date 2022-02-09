Just In
Best Laptops Under Rs. 30,000 From Top Brands In India
The budget laptops under 30,000 segment has gotten a lot better over the last few years. However, finding a good laptop which costs around Rs. 30,000 is still a tedious task. If you are hunting for a new laptop for work-from-home or to attend online classes, then here are some of the best laptops that Rs. 30,000 can buy in India.
In this list of laptops, we have included devices that ship with no operating system, devices that run on ChromeOS, and also laptops that are powered by Windows OS. Depending on your requirement, you can choose the right model that works out for you.
Lenovo V15
Price: Rs. 29,200
The Lenovo V15, powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 is a regular-sized laptop with a 15.6-inch HD (720p) display. This laptop offers 4GB RAM, 1TB of HDD, and runs on DOS operating system. One can also install Windows 10 or even the Windows 11 OS with ease.
Acer Extensa 15
Price: Rs. 27,900
The Acer Extensa 15 also comes with a 15.6-inch HD display. This laptop is based on AMD 3020e dual-core CPU and offers 4GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD. The laptop ships with Windows 10 OS and can be upgraded to Windows 11 OS for free.
Do note that, there is also an Intel version of the Extensa 15, which costs Rs. 29,900 which is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 and instead of 1TB HDD it ships with 256GB SSD.
Dell 15 (2021)
Price: Rs. 29,990
The Dell 15 (2021), powered by the AMD Silver 3050 U, is an interesting laptop, as it costs less than Rs. 30,000 and still offers 4GB RAM and 256GB of SSD-based storage, hence faster boot and software load times. Not just that, the laptop also ships with the latest Windows 11 OS.
Asus Chromebook Flip
Price: Rs. 23,999
If you are planning to get a Chromebook, then the Asus Chromebook Flip, powered by the Intel Celeron is one of the best compact Chromebooks in the market. This laptop comes with an 11.6-inch touch screen display and offers 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.
HP Chromebook 14
Price: Rs. 27,490
The HP Chromebook 14 is a 14-inch touchscreen laptop that runs on ChromeOS. This laptop comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with an option to install an SSD with up to 256GB. This is one of the best-looking medium-sized Chromebook that one can buy in India.
