Build AMD-Powered Gaming PC Within Rs. 50,000 In India: Xbox One X, PS5 Alternative

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT: Rs. 18,990

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is the latest and the most affordable GPU based on RDNA2 architecture. This GPU is more than enough to play games at 1080p resolution you can easily get over 60fps on most games by setting the graphics quality to medium.

AMD Ryzen 5 3500 CPU: Rs. 13,340

The AMD Ryzen 5 3500 is a six-core processor, which is plenty powerful and can easily handle normal day-to-day tasks and 1080p gaming without any issue. The higher clock speed and higher CPU core count will also make this a great CPU for entry-level video rendering. This CPU also comes with a cooler, so no need to buy an additional one.

ASUS Prime B450M-A II Motherboard: Rs. 7,199

The ASUS Prime B450M-A II is a good mid-tier motherboard that supports even the Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs. It also has an M.2 SSD slot, which will allow users to install a fast SSD storage to improve boot time and game load times.

Cooler Master Elite V3 230V 400W PSU: Rs. 2,700

The Cooler Master Elite V3 230V 400W is the PSU of our choice, which gives plenty of headroom to our build and is more than capable of powering both CPU and GPU even if you overclock it. Always get a high-quality PSU from a well-known brand to ensure the longevity of the product, especially the PSU.

WD SN550 500GB NVMe SSD: Rs. 4,459

Although this is not the fastest SSDs in the market, it is fast enough to do the job and offers over 2000MB/s read speed. If you feel like having more storage, you can always buy an additional HDD or SSD to increase the storage.

Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4 3200MHZ: Rs. 3,199

Although it is good to have a dual-channel memory (two RAM sticks), we suggest you get the Corsair Vengeance LPX 8GB DDR4, which costs Rs. 3,199, and it should handle both gaming and normal day-to-day usage without any issue. You can always buy another RAM stick in the future to upgrade the total memory to 16GB.

Ant Esports ICE-200TG Mid Tower Gaming Cabinet: Rs. 3000

This is a good cabinet with a lot of RGB lighting which costs Rs. 3,000. It also has plenty of fans and a transparent side, which will help you showcase your gaming PC.

Final Price: 52,889

You can also get an entry-level wired mouse and keyboard combo for around Rs. 500, and the whole price should come around Rs. 53,500. Do note that, the price of the build is based on the prices listed on Amazon on January 21st, 2022. You can actually get a bit more discount on the same if you buy everything from a single seller.

For Rs. 53,000, you can build a modern gaming PC that can offer best-in-class performance. You can also build a similar gaming PC with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. However, to do the same you also have to get a motherboard that supports Intel CPU.