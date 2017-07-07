Everything you need to know about Intel Core i9 CPU

A few days back at the Computex event, Intel unveiled it's new and first 18-core high-end Core i9 CPU. With up to 18 cores and 36 threads, the Core i9 family is the most powerful consumer PC chips ever made.

In fact, there are five Intel Core i9 chips, which features 10 or more cores, with the top-end i9-7980XE packing 18 cores.

Specifications Talking about the specifications, the Intel's new i9 chips come with 3.3GHz base clock speeds and are capable of reaching up to 4.3GHz dual-core speeds with Turbo Boost 2.0, pushing that to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost 3.0. Who needs to buy this? Those are in intensive gaming and multitasking, can buy this chip. Meanwhile, this is not meant for casual usages. What changes do I need to do? As the Core i9 CPUs uses a new Socket R4, a 2,066-pin LGA socket, it requires a new motherboard and is not backward-compatible with existing Skylake or Kaby Lake motherboards. Pricing and availability While the 12-core i9-7920X will go on sale in August, other three high-end chipsets are expected to go on sale starting from October. In terms of pricing, the Core i9 chips will be priced from $999 to $1699, whereas the Extreme Edition (Core i9-7980XE) will be priced at $1,999.