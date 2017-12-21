LG’s Ultrawide monitors with variable refresh rate of 50-144Hz renders a smooth gaming experience

The gaming enthusiasts need the right equipment to enjoy a great gaming experience. There is no denying that skills and reflexes are important but proper hardware is needed to augment the skills. Many gaming buffs might upgrade the input devices such as keyboard and mouse but that's not the end. While it is common for people to overlook the necessity of a proper gaming monitor, it turns out to be important to get a top-notch experience.

LG has come up with a new ultrawide gaming monitor - the LG 34UC79G for the gaming enthusiasts. The conventional monitors come with an aspect ratio of 16:9 that might render the best graphics performance. The ultrawide gaming monitor from LG has a wider aspect ratio of 21:9 that lets gamers see beyond the blind spot that is the downside with the traditional monitors.

The LG ultrawide monitor features a variable refresh rate of 50Hz to 144Hz that adds to its highlights. This plays a major role while playing faced paced shooting games that only intense gamers would know. So it is time to upgrade to the gaming monitor that has a wide aspect ratio and a fast refresh rate to get an unparalleled experience.

50Hz to 144Hz refresh rate for fast-paced games The LG 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor is the world's first monitor sporting a variable refresh rate ranging from 50Hz to 144Hz. The refresh rate can be overclocked up to 165Hz. The screen is an IPS panel and this refresh rate will definitely render a fluid gaming motion. It goes without saying that a higher refresh rate will render a better and an improved visual output as the monitor can display twice the details than the monitors with the standard 60Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate of 144hz means that the display can refresh itself 144 times in one second. This way, gamers can experience a smoother gameplay and a better overall experience than the monitors with lower refresh rates. This is noticeable while playing fast-paced games in which a lot of action takes place on the screen. While playing such games on monitors with slow refresh rates, gamers can witness blur as they move frequently or when there is a lot of action but this is not the case with the LG ultrawide gaming monitor with 144Hz that renders smoother and more fluid action. Also, the targets and objectives will appear clearly. 1ms Motion Blur Reduction renders a fluid motion The LG ultrawide gaming monitor features 1ms Motion Blur Reduction that will produce a black image insertion effect by blinking the backlight similar. This feature gives a fluid motion without doubling the frames or leaving an after image. Also, there is FreeSync that offers high-end gaming to the players without any stuttering effect that occurs due to the difference in the frame rate of the graphics card and the refresh rate of the monitor. This way, players can enjoy a smoother and more fluid gaming experience. 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio eliminates blind spots The LG ultrawide gaming monitor features a wide aspect ratio of 21:9 that gives a wider field of view eliminating the blind spots that are common with the 16:9 monitors. The wide aspect ratio and field of view and the curved screen will combine to give an immersive gameplay experience as never before. These features combine with the 2560 x 1080 pixel resolution of the monitor and the 144Hz refresh rate to give an immersive gaming experience. Crosshair, Black Stabilizer and Dynamic Action Sync The high refresh rate, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction technology and ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio of the LG gaming monitor are accompanied by some gaming-centric features such as Crosshair, Black Stabilizer and Dynamic Action Sync. The Crosshair feature places a striking point at the center to enhance the accuracy of the shooter games. It will increase the accuracy of aiming so that gamers can take advantage of it to increase their chance of winning. The Black Stabilizer gives full visibility for the gamers even in the darkest areas so that do not miss to spot any enemy hiding there. The Dynamic Action Sync aka DAS lets gamers attack their opponents instantly without any delay and can synchronize the user senses with the scenes in the fast-paced games. This is possible by minimizing the input lag. The reduction of input lag means you have a higher chance of attacking the enemy and this is something that the gamers would appreciate. Besides these features, there is a Game Mode feature that lets gamers set up the monitor to render an optimal gaming experience. There are three modes - two for first person shooters and one for RTS games. Know More about 24GM79G and 34UC79G